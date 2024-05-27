Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for UK holidaymakers heading to France amid heightened security risk

UK holidaymakers have been given a fresh France travel warning by the Foreign Office as more people are set to travel to the country in the coming weeks due to D-Day commemorative events. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its safety and security advice for Britons heading to Normandy.

It said: "Between 5 and 7 June commemorative events for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will take place in Normandy. Commemoration events are ticketed and it’s not possible to attend if you’re not in possession of a ticket in advance.

"On 6 June from 6am until 8pm, there will be a restricted traffic zone north and west of Caen from the RN13 road area to the sea. You must display a vehicle sticker on your windshield in this area.

"Check the Calvados Prefecture D-Day 80 page (in French) for further information, including a map of the restricted areas. Some roads may be closed, allow extra time for your journey."

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for UK holidaymakers heading to France amid heightened security risk. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Holidaymakers are being warned that there could be potential disruptions to travel over these dates and are being urged to allow extra time for moving around the region.