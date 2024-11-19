Fly to Guernsey: Aurigny releases further Summer 2025 routes

Aurigny, Guernsey’s Airline, has announced the release of additional routes for the summer 2025 season.

Aurigny’s summer programme now includes daily flights to Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol. Flights to Dublin will also return, with up to three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Aurigny's successful additions of Edinburgh and Paris are set to continue in summer 2025. Paris flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, enabling weekend breaks in both directions, while Edinburgh flights will operate once a week on Wednesdays.

The London City service, another recent success, will also return with increased frequency in summer 2025, with up to 15 flights per week—a welcome boost for the business community. The London Stansted service, however, will not return, allowing Aurigny to focus on strengthening its Gatwick and London City operations.

Leeds Bradford flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 21 May to 27 September.

Aurigny's Chief Commercial Officer, Sudeep Ghai, commented: “We have carefully curated our summer 2025 programme, balancing the delivery of the right connectivity for our community and operational integrity. We’re especially pleased to bring back our popular Paris, Edinburgh, and London City services, building on their success.”

Aurigny is also working on its summer sun 2025 programme and plans to announce further details soon.

To make a booking, visit aurigny.com.