FlixBus launches non-stop direct coach services from Sheffield city centre to London from £3.99
Available now, new FlixBus services depart twice a day in each direction from Sheffield Interchange, the city’s main bus and coach station, with ticket prices starting from just £3.99.
The daytime services between Sheffield, London Finchley Road and London Victoria Coach Station will make it even easier for travellers to enjoy convenient, door-to-door travel to the capital.
Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: "Travel should be fun and affordable, and with FlixBus you can have it all, from a convenient central location! Demand for our iconic green services is ever-growing, and Sheffield is a key destination on our UK network."
The new non-stop services are announced ahead of next week’s National Coach Week (12–15 May) and form part of the brand’s wider 2025 growth plan.
FlixBus now operates over 200 vehicles across England, Scotland and Wales, connecting more than 80 destinations nationwide.
FlixBus is also a proud sponsor of the UEFA Europa and Conference League.
Being Europe’s leading coach network, Flix will transport thousands of football followers to the finals in the coming weeks.
Andreas Schorling added: "There can be no doubt that the nation is full of FlixBus fans, with our industry-leading TrustPilot score and rapid expansion across the country. We are leading the renaissance for coach travel, and this is just the start."
Tickets are available at www.flixbus.co.uk or via the FlixBus app.