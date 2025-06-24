FlixBus adds thousands of extra seats for Sheffield this summer
From 1 July, the popular coach provider will be adding 3,000 extra seats every week on routes to and from Sheffield, as part of its biggest boost to UK services yet.
FlixBus will now offer up to 14 daily departures each way, seven days a week, between London and Sheffield.
Additional services from Sheffield to cities including Nottingham, Leeds and Leicester will also launch on 1 July.
Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “Growing our network to add even more affordable, comfortable and convenient options makes FlixBus the clear first choice for travellers this summer.
“We’re giving everyone more freedom and flexibility than ever before to explore, saving money to spend on the things that matter – seeing friends, family and having fun!”
FlixBus launched in the UK in 2021 and now connects more than 80 destinations across England, Scotland and Wales.
All its long-distance coach services include free onboard Wi-Fi, charging points and guaranteed seating on its modern vehicles.
With its industry-leading Trustpilot score, the popularity of the bright green travel brand is soaring in the UK, which will have over 200 vehicles on the road by summer.
The company states the expansion will benefit local passengers and support the city’s tourism and economy, with an additional coach every day for a year expected to bring up to £1m to the local economy, according to CPT research.
Sheffield residents will benefit from affordable, sustainable and reliable travel options to attend summer events such as London Pride, Notting Hill Carnival and much-anticipated concerts from the likes of Oasis, Billie Eilish and Coldplay.
Passengers can book journeys via the FlixBus app or www.flixbus.co.uk.