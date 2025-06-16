Experience Golfing Bliss at Peak Edge Hotel with the Stay and Golf for Two Package

Relax, Unwind, and Tee Off in the Heart of the Peak District For golf lovers seeking a perfect escape, Peak Edge Hotel is delighted to offer a Stay and Golf for Two package, providing a seamless blend of relaxation and sport amidst the stunning beauty of the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available from just £240, this exclusive offer allows guests to enjoy an overnight stay in a superior room at the award-winning 4-star, boutique hotel, followed by 18 holes at the nearby Stanedge Golf Club, before indulging in delicious farm-to-table dining at the hotel’s renowned Red Lion Restaurant, which boasts 2 AA Rosettes for its exceptional culinary offering.

The package, available until October 2025 (weather permitting), includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 holes of golf at Stanedge Golf Club, with tee times arranged through the hotel’s reservations team or reception.

Room at Peak Edge Hotel

10% off the à la carte menu at the award-winning Red Lion Restaurant, where guests can savour locally sourced dishes prepared with care and passion.

An overnight stay for two in one of Peak Edge’s beautiful Superior Rooms, complete with a hearty breakfast the next morning.

The Red Lion Restaurant is renowned for its commitment to using locally sourced ingredients, including native breed beef, pork, and honey, all sourced from Walton Lodge Estate, the hotel’s very own farm just minutes away. Guests can also enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables grown locally, ensuring a truly authentic dining experience rooted in the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

The Stay and Golf for Two package is ideal for couples, friends, or anyone looking for a getaway that combines the joy of golf with the serenity of the Peak District. Enjoy breathtaking views of the countryside while perfecting your swing, followed by a restful night and a delicious meal, all just a stone’s throw from the hotel.

Stanedge Golf Club

Mark Thurman, Managing Director of Peak Edge Hotel, said: "We’re excited to offer this exclusive package that allows guests to experience the best of both worlds - a relaxing night in one of our luxury rooms and the chance to enjoy a round of golf at one of the Peak District’s finest courses.

“At Peak Edge, we’re committed to delivering a top-tier experience, and with our 2 AA Rosette restaurant, The Red Lion, guests can indulge in a meal that showcases the best of the region’s produce, much of which is sourced from our very own Walton Lodge Estate."

About Peak Edge Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Peak Edge Hotel offers a peaceful retreat with exceptional service and stunning views. The hotel is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, beautiful surroundings, and high standards of hospitality.

A dish at The Red Lion Restaurant - Peak Edge Hotel

Its 2 AA Rosette restaurant, The Red Lion, is celebrated for its award-winning cuisine, offering a modern take on classic British dishes with a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients, including native breed meats, fruit, vegetables, and honey from the hotel’s Walton Lodge Estate. Whether guests are seeking a relaxing escape, a gourmet dining experience, or a combination of both, Peak Edge Hotel delivers it all in style.

Important Information:

Guests are required to arrange their tee time with the hotel prior to arrival.

No handicap certificate is required; however, players must have their own clubs (no bag sharing permitted).

Dress code: Clean, presentable golf attire must be worn; denim, tracksuit bottoms, and football/rugby shirts are not allowed. Spikes must not be worn on the course.

Package is subject to availability and can be booked up to 7 days in advance.

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this exclusive package offers an unforgettable experience in one of the UK’s most picturesque regions.

To book or for more information, visit peakedgehotel.co.uk or call 01246 566142.

Terms and conditions apply. Package subject to availability and weather conditions.