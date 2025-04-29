Brits holiday abroad to escape 'relentless to-do list' and 'depressing news'
The nationally representative poll of 2,016 people found that the "relentless daily to-do list" is the top thing people want to escape from when they holiday abroad (40%), followed closely by depressing UK news (37%) and domestic chores/home improvement projects (35%).
Financial concerns also feature prominently, with money worries (27%) and job concerns (26%) ranking fourth and fifth on the list of stresses that drive Brits to seek respite abroad.
The InsureandGo research uncovered significant gender differences in escape motives. Women (46%) are far more likely than men (33%) to cite the relentless daily to-do list as something they need a break from. Women are also more likely to want to escape domestic chores (40% vs 29% of men) and job worries (30% vs 22% of men). Men, meanwhile, are more likely than women to say they don't have domestic worries they need to escape from (22% vs 13%).
Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: “These findings reveal the psychological motivations behind British holiday choices. For many people, holidays aren't just about seeing new places or having fun – they're a crucial mental escape valve from the pressures of everyday life at home. At InsureandGo, we work hard to make the all-important task of getting the right travel cover as simple and stress-free as possible. We make it easy and help our customers go abroad without the doubt."
Additional research findings:
The InsureandGo research also suggested that age had a bearing on the domestic stresses people want to escape from when they went on holiday. For example, people aged 25-34 are most likely to be escaping job worries (40%) and money concerns (34%). In contrast, middle-aged respondents (aged 55-64) are the most eager to escape the daily to-do list (49%) and depressing news (43%).
Regional variations show that West Midlands residents are most keen to escape the depressing news (47%), while East Anglians are particularly motivated to have a break from money worries at home (36%).