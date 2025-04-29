Brits holiday abroad to escape 'relentless to-do list' and 'depressing news'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new nationwide survey by InsureandGo has revealed that many British holidaymakers are motivated by escape rather than exploration, with 82% admitting they holiday abroad to get away from domestic worries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationally representative poll of 2,016 people found that the "relentless daily to-do list" is the top thing people want to escape from when they holiday abroad (40%), followed closely by depressing UK news (37%) and domestic chores/home improvement projects (35%).

82% of UK adults have domestic worries they actively seek to escape from when on holiday

The "relentless daily to-do list" (40%) is the top reason to get away for a break

Depressing UK news (37%) now ranks as the second most common escape motive

Women (46%) are significantly more likely than men (33%) to cite the daily to-do list

Financial concerns also feature prominently, with money worries (27%) and job concerns (26%) ranking fourth and fifth on the list of stresses that drive Brits to seek respite abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garry Nelson

The InsureandGo research uncovered significant gender differences in escape motives. Women (46%) are far more likely than men (33%) to cite the relentless daily to-do list as something they need a break from. Women are also more likely to want to escape domestic chores (40% vs 29% of men) and job worries (30% vs 22% of men). Men, meanwhile, are more likely than women to say they don't have domestic worries they need to escape from (22% vs 13%).

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: “These findings reveal the psychological motivations behind British holiday choices. For many people, holidays aren't just about seeing new places or having fun – they're a crucial mental escape valve from the pressures of everyday life at home. At InsureandGo, we work hard to make the all-important task of getting the right travel cover as simple and stress-free as possible. We make it easy and help our customers go abroad without the doubt."

Additional research findings:

The InsureandGo research also suggested that age had a bearing on the domestic stresses people want to escape from when they went on holiday. For example, people aged 25-34 are most likely to be escaping job worries (40%) and money concerns (34%). In contrast, middle-aged respondents (aged 55-64) are the most eager to escape the daily to-do list (49%) and depressing news (43%).

Regional variations show that West Midlands residents are most keen to escape the depressing news (47%), while East Anglians are particularly motivated to have a break from money worries at home (36%).