The seasons are changing, the leaves turning that autumnal orange, and the weather has turned distinctly cool as we head into the winter months, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking advantage of the last of the daylight hours with a walk around one of the many incredible locations in and around Leeds this autumn.
Despite the cooler temperatures, many people feel that an autumnal walk is a unique, beautiful experience, with many people preferring to walk around this time of year compared to any other season - admittedly, it has been getting hotter than usual during the summer months in the UK.
Before the chance is too late and the inevitable biting climates of the winter months arrive, we’ve picked 15 of our favourite, magical walks available to those in and around Leeds; from popular haunts such as Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam, to the historical merits of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal and Kirkstall Abbey.
So, will you don the scarf and hat and check out one of our autumnal walk recommendations this season? Read on to find out where we think you’ll experience the magic of a walk during the autumn months in and around the city.