Nestled in the heart of the Swiss Alps, Andermatt is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history and modern luxury.

Travelling to Switzerland has always been on my bucket list. However, I hadn’t imagined that my first trip would be Andermatt, one of Europe’s fastest-growing, most sustainable, and luxurious alpine villages. Situated in the centre of Europe’s north-south axis makes it predestined to bring together different cultures, people and music.

Landing in Zurich, I was a bit apprehensive about navigating the Swiss rail system. Especially coming from the chaotic UK trains. However, the SBB Mobile app made the process seamless. I was guided every step of the way, even down to small details like the route from one platform to another. The trains were punctual, clean and offered unbeatable panoramic views of the Swiss countryside.

The festival was definitely the highlight of my trip to Andermatt | NW

Andermatt itself greeted me with a charming blend of classic architecture and modern developments. It’s a uniquely modern Alpine resort with a refreshingly forward-thinking approach. Once a quiet, secluded military outpost, Andermatt has been reimagined as a world-class destination, thanks to significant investment by Egyptian developer Samih Sawiris. Uniquely cosmopolitan yet deeply rooted in heritage, it’s where tradition and innovation come together.

In the old town you can look out for traditional houses adorned with fish-scale like exteriors. I was surprised to find out that each scale is individually nailed into place!

Andermatt offers premium curated experiences, ensuring all guests enjoy a memorable experience, filled with emotions and warm hospitality. The highlight of my trip was attending the inaugural High Peak Festival - a unique opportunity for hip-hop fans to convene at 1,444m altitude for the first time in Switzerland in a breathtaking location. The set up was intimate, with a single main tent. With an impressive line-up, featuring hip-hop legends like Eve, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes and Xzibit, it was amazing to get so close to the stage.

The crowd were respectful yet enthusiastic, a refreshing change from the often rowdy UK festival scenes.

Autumn brings another Andermatt festival with a twist. The Bash is an annual festival that blends classic music with contrasting genres. This year this will be a collaboration between Swiss hip-hop artist Bligg and the Swiss Orchestra, conducted by Dr Lena-Lisa Wüstendörfer, Director of Andermatt Music. The event will be hosted at the state-of-the-art 650-seater Andermatt Concert Hall - the only one of its kind in an Alpine resort. Known for its exceptional acoustics and modern design, it’s an ideal location for such innovative performances as few venues allow the audience to get as close to the musicians.

I had the pleasure of spending my stay at The Chedi Andermatt, a five-star hotel that seamlessly blends Asian-inspired design with Alpine charm. I was greeted at the front desk with a hot towel, tea and delightful ice-cream bite.

Staying in a deluxe room I relished the spacious balcony and its stunning mountain views. With a state-of-the-art sound system, rainfall shower and room service breakfast all included, I looked forward to returning almost as much as I did heading to the festival.

Everything at The Chedi is well thought out and of impeccable quality. From the many lounge areas to the stellar cocktails and ski butlers. It certainly had an air of quiet privacy. The hotel’s award-winning mountain spa provided the perfect space to relax and unwind.

The beautiful pool area | NW

The recent opening of IGNIV, Swiss chef Andreas Caminada’s latest venture, adds to the destination’s rapidly emerging culinary scene. Andermatt boasts three Michelin-starred restaurants:

The Japanese (1*); Gütsch by Markus Neff (1*), which is located 2,344m above sea level; and The Japanese at The Chedi Hotel (2*), run by twin brothers, Dominik Sato and Fabio Toffolon.

The place that captured my heart was Biselli. A cosy restaurant in the heart of the new town. The head chef, Mohammad from Senegal, brings a unique fusion of French and Caribbean influences to the menu. The beef tenderloin was succulent, paired with airy mashed potato and a harmonious blend of flavours. It’s a real talent to create dishes that are both comforting and sophisticated.

Beyond the festival and good food, Andermatt offers a plethora of activities. It offers a refreshingly cool climate in summer, making it a dream destination for outdoor activities. Surrounded by breathtaking mountain peaks and eight alpine passes, it’s a paradise for cyclists, with scenic routes throughout. Hikers can explore roughly 30 miles of well-maintained trails, each offering a new perspective of the stunning Ursern Valley. For golf enthusiasts, the Andermatt Golf Course is an 18-hole, par-72 championship course set against the region’s rugged beauty.

The locals talked fondly of the recent investment in Andermatt and the endless activities available. They shared their favourite takes of hikes following local folklore, golfing and historical sites that offer insight into the region’s past. It’s worth a visit just to wander along the river Reuss that flows through the village.

Reflecting on my trip, Andermatt stands out as a versatile destination that caters to a diverse range of interests. Whether you prefer classical music or contemporary, taking on the great outdoors or appreciating the view from a heated pool, this village is for you. It truly is an alpine haven.