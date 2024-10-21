Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Floating effortlessly on my back in the water, the hot sun beating down on my face, I'd be forgiven for thinking I was in the Dead Sea in Jordan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, I'm some 3,000 miles further west in one of the gorgeous pools at the Barceló Fuerteventura Mar in the Canary Island's Caleta de Fuste resort.

With its saltwater content it was a constant sight from my sunbed to see myriad pool users recreating the Middle Eastern floating phenomenon (see my video!). And this wasn't the only pool surprise at this beautiful four-star hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a start, one of the pools is heated - a rarity in my experience for an outdoor one - and, wait for it, a poolside circus!

The Barceló Fuerteventura Mar's main pool and bar area

Yes, while relaxing back on the many sun loungers (no need to be up at the crack of dawn to 'reserve' one here), cool drink in hand, a small army of acrobats, jugglers and colourfully-costumed contributors performed their amazing feats and tricks by the water's edge - a first in my book!

Entertainment is a constant at this hotel, which we visited with Jet2holidays on a half-board basis. The lively animation team is always on the go, with pool activities and many other outdoor competitions like boules, yoga, aquafit, beach volley, padel and much more.

For those who want to go that extra fitness mile, the Barceló Fuerteventura Mar is home to Thalasso, the island's largest spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This wellness and fitness centre features and outdoor and indoor saltwater pools with cervical jets, hydromassage seats and spa bubble beds, as well as five treatment cabins and a fully equipped gym. It also offers a whirlpool area, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, caldarium, tepidarium, frigidarium, sensation showers and relaxation areas. These can be booked for an extra price, as can the tennis and padel courts there, though the gym is free for all hotel guests.

The Barceló Fuerteventura Mar hotel

As we visited in term time there weren't that many children around, but this is a family-friendly hotel and we saw the ones who were there well catered for with activities organised by kids reps and a fantastic pirate-themed kids club on site.

The evening fare is just as full and varied and among the acts we saw in the hotel's Green Bar show lounge included a flamenco troupe, all-female acrobatic trio, superb singers, a rock band, a talented sax player and an Abba tribute act.

The rooms are modern and visually pleasing with elegant decor, two comfortable plus-sized single beds, walk-in shower, 50-inch TV flatscreen with BBC1, BBC2, BBC 3 and ITV1 channels (another rarity!), a decent sized fridge and an electric kettle. Tip here folks: a starter pack of tea, coffee, creamers and sugar is provided but you'll need to take your own with you or pop down to the local supermarket to stock up on, or for a fee the hotel will replenish daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our half-board basis saw us enjoy bountiful breakfasts and evening meals in the Tindaya buffet restaurant, so picture all types of cereals, cheeses, cold meats, fruit juices, tea and coffee, not to mention cooked breakfasts with Spanish and English bacon (another rarity!), bespoke omelettes in the morning and all manner of soups, salads, fish, meat and vegetarian dishes and tempting desserts and fresh fruit in the evenings.

The bedrooms are modern, comfortable and tastefully decorated

A 33cl bottle of beer will set you back €3.20 in the restaurant and bars, and there are a couple of decent chardonnays on the menu which cost just €11 (£9.20) a bottle - not a bad price for a four-star hotel in my opinion. You can also choose to have lunch instead of dinner should you wish to sample an evening meal elsewhere - just turn up at lunchtime and let staff know.

The Barceló Fuerteventura Mar neighbours its sister hotel the Barceló Fuerteventura Castillo, and guests are welcome to use its facilities and even choose to have their evening meal there (booking needed) for a change of scenery at no extra cost.

The Mar also has two alternative restaurants which are included within the all-inclusive package but which guests on another board basis can pay a €32pp fee to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Palo Santo is a Mexican-themed all-you-can-eat buffet and, while pleasant enough with plenty of Mexican dishes, I much preferred the Rodizio Brazilian grill and buffet which for me offered a more theatrical dining experience.

The hotel reception and lobby area

A platter of Brazilian-style vegetable and meat starters are brought to the table first and then a constant stream of trolleys are wheeled up to you with all manners of freshly-grilled or roasted succulent beef, chicken and pork cuts skewers/joints - you just signal when you've had your fill!

The beach is right on the doorstep with lovely sands for a volcanic island and gorgeous turquoise waters that are reassuringly shallow for parents. Take your sunbed towels with you (10 euros refundable deposit from reception), or beach sunbeds are priced at one for €7 , two for €10.50 per day, both prices including an umbrella.

If there is only so much sunbathing you can take, Jet2holidays has an amazing array of trips to take you around the island including the full-day Volcano Express tour (€69 adult, €55 child), a wine-tasting trip for €35 and all manner of other exciting excursions like jet skiing, buggy exploring and boat trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just around the corner is a medium-sized commercial area with bars playing live music, restaurants, tourist shops and small supermarkets. For those who want that bit more of a retail experience the town of Puerto Del Rosario and its Los Rotundas three-storey shopping centre is just 20-25 minutes away via the nearby No 3 bus stop.

Last but not least I must mention that both our outbound and return journeys were incredibly smooth and straightforward, given Jet2holidays’ advanced check-in machines, an abundance of smiling, attentive and professional staff both at home and in resort, making the tour operator arguably my current favourite for the quality of service throughout the journey.

So there you have it - a wonderful break in a picture postcard setting for all ages that can be as relaxing or busy as you wish. A Jet2holidays break to the 4 star Barcelo Fuerteventura Mar for 7 nights half-board departing from Leeds Bradford on May 11, 2025 is priced at £949 per person based on two adults sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. All prices correct at the time of issue.

The Palo Santo Mexican restaurant

For more details, visit www.jet2holidays.com

Hoilday Extras

Holiday Extras is the market leader in UK airport parking, hotels, lounges, and transfers – and last year its customers saved an average of £191 per trip by booking their airport parking in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking an airport hotel with parking means you can enjoy more holiday with less hassle. Plus with Flextras, if you need to cancel or amend, you can without charge. One night’s accommodation at Travelodge Leeds Bradford Airport with eight days’ Sentinel Parking is available for £110.00, arriving on 6th February 2025.

For more information and to book, visit www.HolidayExtras.com or call 0800 316 5678.