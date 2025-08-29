If you’re on the lookout for a bargain property in Sheffield, you might be surprised at just how far your money can go in today’s market.

With the average price of a house in Sheffield sitting at around £213,000, according to the Office for National Statistics, it can feel pretty impossible to own property in the city - but these homes are significantly more affordable than most.

We’ve rounded up three of the cheapest homes currently listed across the city, with prices starting from just £40,000 in areas such as S4 (Burngreave), S12 (Woodhouse) and S2 (Highfield).

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, an investor, or simply curious about the housing market, these homes offer a glimpse at the lower end of Sheffield’s property ladder.

Take a look at the gallery below to see these homes in more detail, starting from the most expensive through to the cheapest.

S12 - 30 Woodhouse Road 3 bed terraced house for sale on 30 Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12.

The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Richmond Park are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Sheffield rail station and the A61.

The property comprises a three bedroom mid terrace house arranged over lower ground, ground and two upper floors.