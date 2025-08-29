Sheffield Homes: Cheapest houses for sale starting at just £40,000 in areas including Woodhouse and Highfield

By Ciara Healy
Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST

The three cheapest houses currently for sale in Sheffield have been revealed – starting at just £40,000.

If you’re on the lookout for a bargain property in Sheffield, you might be surprised at just how far your money can go in today’s market.

With the average price of a house in Sheffield sitting at around £213,000, according to the Office for National Statistics, it can feel pretty impossible to own property in the city - but these homes are significantly more affordable than most.

We’ve rounded up three of the cheapest homes currently listed across the city, with prices starting from just £40,000 in areas such as S4 (Burngreave), S12 (Woodhouse) and S2 (Highfield).

With our new, dedicated WhatsApp service you will never miss a beat when it comes to news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, an investor, or simply curious about the housing market, these homes offer a glimpse at the lower end of Sheffield’s property ladder.

Take a look at the gallery below to see these homes in more detail, starting from the most expensive through to the cheapest.

3 bed terraced house for sale on 30 Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12.

1. S12 - 30 Woodhouse Road

3 bed terraced house for sale on 30 Woodhouse Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S12. | Zoopla

The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Richmond Park are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Sheffield rail station and the A61.

2. The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Richmond Park are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Sheffield rail station and the A61.

The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Richmond Park are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Sheffield rail station and the A61.

The property comprises a three bedroom mid terrace house arranged over lower ground, ground and two upper floors.

3. The property comprises a three bedroom mid terrace house arranged over lower ground, ground and two upper floors.

The property comprises a three bedroom mid terrace house arranged over lower ground, ground and two upper floors.

4 bed terraced house for sale on 36 Passhouses Road, Sheffield S4.

4. £40,000 - 36 Passhouses Road, S4

4 bed terraced house for sale on 36 Passhouses Road, Sheffield S4. | Zoopla

