If you’re on the lookout for a bargain property in Sheffield, you might be surprised at just how far your money can go in today’s market.
With the average price of a house in Sheffield sitting at around £213,000, according to the Office for National Statistics, it can feel pretty impossible to own property in the city - but these homes are significantly more affordable than most.
We’ve rounded up three of the cheapest homes currently listed across the city, with prices starting from just £40,000 in areas such as S4 (Burngreave), S12 (Woodhouse) and S2 (Highfield).
Whether you’re a first-time buyer, an investor, or simply curious about the housing market, these homes offer a glimpse at the lower end of Sheffield’s property ladder.
Take a look at the gallery below to see these homes in more detail, starting from the most expensive through to the cheapest.