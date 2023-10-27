The 'caring and loving' 25-year-old was working his last ever shift as a pizza delivery driver before starting his dream job in IT when he was stabbed to death by two thugs trying to rob him of his mobile phone

Police in Sheffield described it as the 'saddest case they had ever dealt with'.

Thavisha Peiris, inset, was working his last ever shift as a pizza delivery driver before starting his dream job in IT - when he was stabbed to death in Sheffield by two thugs trying to rob him of his mobile phone. The 25-year-old was described by his family as a 'kind and considerate man, always full of life and always with a smile on his face'. Photo: rossparry.co.uk

Thavisha Peiris was working his last ever shift as a pizza delivery driver before starting his dream job in IT - when he was stabbed to death by two thugs trying to rob him of his mobile phone.

This month marks 10 years since the brutal murder of the 'caring and loving' 25-year-old, who had only come to Sheffield from Sri Lanka in order to study.

His devastated family said at the time: "We sent our son to the UK to study so that he could have a better life.

"We never thought he would be in any danger."

Murder victim had graduated from Sheffield Hallam University

Thavisha had graduated from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in IT, and had been working as a Domino's delivery driver to support himself through his studies.

He had been trying to make what would have been his last ever delivery, when he was stabbed to death in a 'frenzied' and senseless attack.

The Domino's pizza restaurant in Sheffield where Thavisha Peiris worked. Thavisha was stabbed to death while delivering pizza. Photo: rossparry.co.uk

Kasim Ahmed, then aged 18, of Ronans Road, Darnall, pleaded guilty to murder - but his cousin Shamraze Khan, 26, of Southey Crescent, Southey, denied the crime and put Thavisha's family through the ordeal of a two-week trial.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the hooded duo struck as Thavisha parked his Toyota Yaris to deliver his last ever two pizzas.

'Habitual street robber' Kasim Ahmed was already on bail

Ahmed, who was described in court as a 'habitual street robber', was already on bail after breaching the conditions of a court sentence for a previous robbery.

And just an hour before murdering Thavisha the pair had already robbed a teenage girl and her friend at knifepoint of their mobile phones in Castle Market.

But Thavisha, who 'always had a smile on his face' and was liked immediately by everyone he met, did not give up without a fight.

A struggle broke out, and he was stabbed repeatedly in the neck, chest, face and arms.

Bled to death in his car on Southey Crescent

He bled to death on Southey Crescent in the driver's seat of his car, where he was discovered by worried workmates who set out to look for him.

A post-mortem examination found he suffered 14 stab wounds, one which severed his carotid artery and another which penetrated his heart.

Forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and the public all helped lead police to the killers.

Shamraze Khan, then aged 26, of Southey Crescent, Southey, was jailed for 24 years for the murder of Thavisha Peiris in Sheffield

After his arrest Khan told police he saw Ahmed pull out a knife and stab their victim, on October 27, 2013, but claimed he did not know he was carrying a weapon.

He said he was unable to stop him, and did not encourage or take part in the attack.

But the prosecution said both men were carrying knives that night and were jointly responsible.

Ahmed was jailed for a minimum of 23 years and Khan for 24.

Brutally killed for his mobile phone

Sentencing Ahmed, the judge Mr Justice Coulson said: "When you first stabbed Thavisha Peiris, you may well have intended only to do him really serious harm.

"But the number of blows inflicted, the considerable force with which you stabbed him, and the effort required to pull the knife out of his body and stab him again, leave me in no doubt whatsoever that, as you continued to stab him, you were concerned only to kill Thavisha Peiris.

"You brutally killed someone providing a form of public service, just because you wanted his mobile phone."

Turning to Khan he said: "You were the partner of Kasim Ahmed in the carrying out of two knifepoint robberies in Sheffield city centre at about nine o'clock that night, and you were again his partner in the similar attempted robbery which led to the murder of Thavisha Peiris about an hour later."

A police cordon in place following the murder of Thavisha Peiris in 2013

Afterwards Det Supt Lisa Ray from South Yorkshire Police said: "These two individuals both pleaded guilty to committing a robbery just over an hour before Thavisha was murdered - so they had been out together in Sheffield city centre and committed two robberies with a knife.

"They were both acting together then, when they committed that robbery, so when they went out later that night we have to conclude they were acting together.

'It is the saddest case I think I've dealt with'

"I've dealt with a lot of murder investigations, every one of them tragic, but I think, given the circumstances - it being his very last delivery, the fact his family had sent him here - it is the saddest case I think I've dealt with."

Thavisha's heartbroken family said: "We cannot understand why anyone would do this to another human being and it fills us with such sadness.

'We were extremely proud of Thavisha’s achievements and we were so happy he was doing so well in England.

"He was such a kind and considerate man, always full of life and always with a smile on his face, anyone who met him immediately liked him.

'We would never want another family to go through such a tragic loss and endure the pain we feel. Thavisha was the centre of our world and we will never get over losing him.

'He gave us so many reasons to smile and he was so caring and loving'

“We are still devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Thavisha and we are still unable to comprehend that he is actually gone.

"He gave us so many reasons to smile and he was so caring and loving.

"All we have left are our memories but they will never fill the void in our hearts. He will never again be with us and we will never hear his voice again.

"We sent our son to the UK to study so that he could have a better life. We never thought he would be in any danger.