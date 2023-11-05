Sheffield has been named the ‘most affordable’ city in the UK for a roast dinner - here are the best places to go, according to Google reviews.

With the nights drawing in and the temperature dropping, there is nothing cosier than getting together with your family and friends for a hearty roast dinner.

From Yorkshire puddings, to gravy, to roast and mashed potatoes, the possibilities for the perfect roast are endless, and here in the north we really know how to pull together the perfect comforting meal.

What’s more, Idealo, a cost-comparison platform, analysed the highest-rated restaurants serving roast dinners across the UK, and found Sheffield to be the most affordable. The UK average cost of a pub roast dinner in 2023 was found to be £15.42.

The research also found that Sheffield was the most vegan friendly city for roast dinners.

We took a look through all the user reviews on Google for restaurants, pubs and other eateries in Sheffield that offer a Sunday roast, focusing on those rated 4.5 stars or more, with more than 100 reviews. These are the 11 highest-rated ones.

British tradition Sheffield has been revealed as having the most affordable and vegan-friendly option for Sunday dinners.

Brocco Kitchen Brocco Kitchen, on Brocco Bank, in Hunters Bar, is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 131 reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "What a wonderful meal we had. Probably the best Sunday lunch we have had for a very long time. Great food and great service."

Thyme Café Thyme Café, on Glossop Road, Broomhill, is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Google, with 622 reviews. One customer wrote: "This is, without a doubt the best roast dinner we have ever had. The restaurant is welcoming and cosy, and the staff are incredibly friendly."

Red Deer The Red Deer, on Pitt Street, in the city centre, is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 1,347 reviews on Google. One happy customer, who rated the venue 5 stars, said: "Lovely pub just round the corner from West Street. Sunday Dinner was amazing, beef was cooked to perfection."