Christmas food and drink 2023: Six of the best places to get mulled wine and cider in Sheffield

Now that the temperature has dropped in Sheffield, why not warm up with a mulled wine or cider?

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 05:30 GMT
From Alpine Bar and Lodge at Sheffield's Christmas markets to the cozy Hallamshire House in Crookes, there are a wealth of places in Sheffield to pick up a mulled wine or cider this festive period.

As we move towards the festive period, with freezing cold temperatures to match, here are seven of the best places in Sheffield to order a mulled wine or cider.

Scroll through The Star's list, and see if you agree with our choices.

