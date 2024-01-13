January blues, what are those? They’re nowhere to be found after treating yourself to a delicious brunch in one of Sheffield’s brilliant cafes, bistros and restaurants.
We have scoured through customer reviews on Google to find the top-rated brunch spots in Sheffield. Below, we have have listed the 15 'best' venues, each with at least 200 reviews, to show you just some of the places you will want to visit time and time again.
So text your friends, it's time to get out the house - it's time to order some food.
There's no better way to start the weekend than by going out to a cosy cafe for some brunch. These are Sheffield's top-rated venues, according to Google reviews.
2. Kollective Coffee & Kitchen
This popular cafe on Brown Street has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 235 reviews on Google. One customer called it a 'charming cafe in Sheffield with a relaxed atmosphere and a menu of colorful, freshly prepared dishes'. Photo: Google
3. Aesthete Coffee + Kitchen
Aesthete, on South Road, Walkley, comes in at 15th place. It has a stellar 4.7 star rating, with 327 reviews on Google. The brunch menu has pancakes, toasties, and eggs on toast among its many options. One customer wrote: "I’m not a local, but I’ve been here a couple of times for brunch when visiting family and look forward to coming again - the food is great and a really nice place."
4. Joint place
In joint 15th place is Moor Cafe, on Fitzwilliam Gate, and Remo's on Fulwood Road in Broomhill. Both of these venues have a 4.7 star rating with 287 reviews on Google. Customers at both the sites had high praise for the large menus and great value.