3 . Aesthete Coffee + Kitchen

Aesthete, on South Road, Walkley, comes in at 15th place. It has a stellar 4.7 star rating, with 327 reviews on Google. The brunch menu has pancakes, toasties, and eggs on toast among its many options. One customer wrote: "I’m not a local, but I’ve been here a couple of times for brunch when visiting family and look forward to coming again - the food is great and a really nice place."