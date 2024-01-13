News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Places to eat Sheffield: 15 top-rated places for brunch revealed, as per Google reviews

It’s the weekend, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by treating yourself to brunch.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Jan 2024, 05:09 GMT

January blues, what are those? They’re nowhere to be found after treating yourself to a delicious brunch in one of Sheffield’s brilliant cafes, bistros and restaurants. 

We have scoured through customer reviews on Google to find the top-rated brunch spots in Sheffield. Below, we have have listed the 15 'best' venues, each with at least 200 reviews, to show you just some of the places you will want to visit time and time again.

So text your friends, it's time to get out the house - it's time to order some food.

There's no better way to start the weekend than by going out to a cosy cafe for some brunch. These are Sheffield's top-rated venues, according to Google reviews.

1. Top-rated brunch spots

There's no better way to start the weekend than by going out to a cosy cafe for some brunch. These are Sheffield's top-rated venues, according to Google reviews.

Photo Sales
This popular cafe on Brown Street has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 235 reviews on Google. One customer called it a 'charming cafe in Sheffield with a relaxed atmosphere and a menu of colorful, freshly prepared dishes'.

2. Kollective Coffee & Kitchen

This popular cafe on Brown Street has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 235 reviews on Google. One customer called it a 'charming cafe in Sheffield with a relaxed atmosphere and a menu of colorful, freshly prepared dishes'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Aesthete, on South Road, Walkley, comes in at 15th place. It has a stellar 4.7 star rating, with 327 reviews on Google. The brunch menu has pancakes, toasties, and eggs on toast among its many options. One customer wrote: "I’m not a local, but I’ve been here a couple of times for brunch when visiting family and look forward to coming again - the food is great and a really nice place."

3. Aesthete Coffee + Kitchen

Aesthete, on South Road, Walkley, comes in at 15th place. It has a stellar 4.7 star rating, with 327 reviews on Google. The brunch menu has pancakes, toasties, and eggs on toast among its many options. One customer wrote: "I’m not a local, but I’ve been here a couple of times for brunch when visiting family and look forward to coming again - the food is great and a really nice place."

Photo Sales
In joint 15th place is Moor Cafe, on Fitzwilliam Gate, and Remo's on Fulwood Road in Broomhill. Both of these venues have a 4.7 star rating with 287 reviews on Google. Customers at both the sites had high praise for the large menus and great value.

4. Joint place

In joint 15th place is Moor Cafe, on Fitzwilliam Gate, and Remo's on Fulwood Road in Broomhill. Both of these venues have a 4.7 star rating with 287 reviews on Google. Customers at both the sites had high praise for the large menus and great value.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldGoogleBluesRestaurantsFood