The Food Standards Agency has rated a total of 17 takeaways in Sheffield with a one-star food hygiene rating, meaning these venues were told that 'major improvements were necessary'.

The star system rates businesses from either zero to five depending on how well they were found to follow food hygiene law during an inspection. A zero-star rating means that 'urgent improvement is required', and five-star meaning hygiene standards are 'very good'.

The scheme was created to help customers make informed choices about where they choose to eat and runs in partnership with the local authority, Sheffield City Council.

Inspections look at three key categories – the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Here are all of Sheffield's takeaways with a food hygiene rating of one, listed from most recently rated. All data is correct as of July 14, 2023.

1 . Sheffield's takeaways with 1-star food hygiene rating Sheffield has 17 takeaways with a current 1-star food hygiene rating. Photo Sales

2 . Middle Eastern Shawarma, Highfield Middle Eastern Shawarma, on 190 London Road, received a food hygiene rating of one on June 5, 2023. Photo Sales

3 . Noodle Chuan Chuan, city centre Noodle Chuan Chuan, on 1 Fitzwilliam Street, received a food hygiene rating of one on June 2, 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Sugar Desserts, Nether Edge Sugar Desserts, on 551-553 Abbeydale Road, received a food hygiene rating of one on May 31, 2023. Photo Sales