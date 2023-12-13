Grappa Sheffield: Photos inside show trendy new Italian with "finest" cuisine and late-night weekend dancing
The former Sinclair's building on Glossop Road opened to the public on Monday, December 11.
A five-month operation to transform 266 Glossop Road into "the region’s finest Italian bar/restaurant" is complete.
The two-story bar and restaurant, complete with an outdoor terrace, is set to offer flavours and dishes from right across Italy.
The 70-seater restaurant will provide daytime coffee and lunch, after-work drinks and dinner, and late-night music and dancing until 2am on the weekend.
If you have not had the chance to get through the doors in its first few days of business, then take a look at the gallery below to find out what to expect.