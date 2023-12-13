News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Grappa Sheffield: Photos inside show trendy new Italian with "finest" cuisine and late-night weekend dancing

The former Sinclair's building on Glossop Road opened to the public on Monday, December 11.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT

A five-month operation to transform 266 Glossop Road into "the region’s finest Italian bar/restaurant" is complete.

The two-story bar and restaurant, complete with an outdoor terrace, is set to offer flavours and dishes from right across Italy.

The 70-seater restaurant will provide daytime coffee and lunch, after-work drinks and dinner, and late-night music and dancing until 2am on the weekend.

If you have not had the chance to get through the doors in its first few days of business, then take a look at the gallery below to find out what to expect.

This alcove, tucked away in the restaurant, is perfect for a chatty group who want that feeling of a private booth.

1. Private dining

This alcove, tucked away in the restaurant, is perfect for a chatty group who want that feeling of a private booth. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
If people-watching is your thing, be sure to book up the seats by the window.

2. Window seating

If people-watching is your thing, be sure to book up the seats by the window. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The neon blue lighting and floral wall are catered to feature on your Instagram story.

3. Photo opportunity

The neon blue lighting and floral wall are catered to feature on your Instagram story. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Upon first entering the venue, you get a feel for the classy, Italian-style atmosphere it has to offer.

4. Reception area

Upon first entering the venue, you get a feel for the classy, Italian-style atmosphere it has to offer. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantItalyDrinksCoffeeBusinessMusic