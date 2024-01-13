New food hygiene ratings issued to 29 Sheffield cafes, restaurants and canteens, including Bon, Unit and Bench
It's good news for many of Sheffield's establishments following their recent food hygiene ratings.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Sheffield’s restaurants, cafes and canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Five star ratings
The following rating has been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
- Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 153-155 London Road, Sheffield; rated on December 14
- Rated 5: Tradita at 227 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield; rated on December 13
- Rated 5: Kentucky Fried Chicken at 15-25 Broughton Lane, Sheffield; rated on December 13
- Rated 5: Parkway Pizzeria at 120 Handsworth Road, Sheffield; rated on December 12
- Rated 5: Frankie & Benny’s at Former 60 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on December 12
- Rated 5: Unit at Unit 4 Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield; rated on December 12
- Rated 5: Cello Coffee House at 212 Bocking Lane, Sheffield; rated on December 11
- Rated 5: Oisoi Restaurant & Bar at 12 New Era Square, Sheffield; rated on December 7
- Rated 5: Kafe Kelham at Bardwell Road, Sheffield; rated on December 7
- Rated 5: La Bottega Gastronomia E Vini at 1-3 Leopold Street, Sheffield; rated on December 7
- Rated 5: Welbilt UK Ltd at Provincial Park, Nether Lane, Sheffield; rated on December 7
- Rated 5: Starbucks at Sheffield Midland Station, Sheaf Street, Sheffield; rated on December 6
- Rated 5: Bench at 7b Nether Edge Road, Sheffield; rated on December 6
- Rated 5: Bon at 486 Glossop Road, Sheffield; rated on December 5
- Rated 5: Frankie & Benny’s t/a Bao Now, Bird Box, Bone Jam, Breakfast & Lunch, at Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield; rated on December 4
- Rated 5: Boohoo-UK-2 Sheffield- PLT at Clipper Logistics, 615 Shepcote Lane, Sheffield; rated on November 24
- Rated 5: Wagamama Group Limited at Unit 7 Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Sheffield; rated on November 20
- Rated 5: The Sandwich Place at 102 Matilda Street, Sheffield; rated on November 17
- Rated 5: Shoot The Bull American Streetfood at 31-32 Orchard Square, Sheffield; rated on November 15
- Rated 5: The Copper Kettle at 45 Copper Street, Sheffield; rated on October 19
- Rated 5: Bagels Inc at 26 Hickmott Road, Sheffield; rated on September 14
Four star ratings
The following rating has been given to 4 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
- Rated 4: Maa Ji Cafe & Sweets at 659 Staniforth Road, Sheffield; rated on December 6
- Rated 4: QashQai Kitchen at 74 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield; rated on December 1
- Rated 4: Casanova at 200 Crookes, Sheffield; rated on November 28
- Rated 4: Katie's Kafe at 41-43 Spa View Road, Sheffield; rated on November 27
Three star ratings
The following rating has been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
- Rated 3: Hott Restaurant at 922 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield; rated on December 1
- Rated 3: Arabian Kitchen Restaurant at 68a Spital Hill, Sheffield; rated on November 30
- Rated 3: Carluccio's at 53 & 54 The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield; rated on October 13
Two star ratings
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
- Rated 2: Warehouse Demo Services at Unit 8 Parkway Business Park, Parkway Drive, Sheffield; rated on November 9