News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Meadowhall: The 13 best restaurants based on ratings AND number of reviews

A more detailed look at the best-rated eateries in Meadowhall

By David Walsh
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:30 BST

Meadowhall has long been Yorkshire’s capital of retail but it’s got plenty of places to eat and drink too.

The Oasis - possibly the city’s first food hall - is home to a huge range of cafes and restaurants with something for every taste. There is also no shortage of cafes and kiosks on the malls.

Some 24m people visit the centre every year and thousands leave reviews. So we decided to rank the best eateries based on Google ratings AND the number of reviews - since a four-star review based on 2,000 votes is more valuable than one based on 100. Using that formula, here are the best restaurants at Meadowhall.

4.5 (106) · Restaurant = 477 Upper Oasis Dining Quarter Meadowhall Shopping Centre Dine-in· Takeaway· Delivery

1. Three Joes Sourdough Pizza

4.5 (106) · Restaurant = 477 Upper Oasis Dining Quarter Meadowhall Shopping Centre Dine-in· Takeaway· Delivery

Photo Sales
4.5 (271) · Italian Park Lane "My favourite place to eat in Meadowhall."

2. Caffe Massarella

4.5 (271) · Italian Park Lane "My favourite place to eat in Meadowhall."

Photo Sales
4.2 (549) = 2,305 score The Arcade, Meadowhall Way

3. Pret A Manger

4.2 (549) = 2,305 score The Arcade, Meadowhall Way

Photo Sales
4.2 (598) = 2,511 score Unit 67, Meadowhall Way Lively spot for Spanish small plates

4. Tapas Revolution

4.2 (598) = 2,511 score Unit 67, Meadowhall Way Lively spot for Spanish small plates

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldFoodSheffield Meadowhall