A more detailed look at the best-rated eateries in Meadowhall

Meadowhall has long been Yorkshire’s capital of retail but it’s got plenty of places to eat and drink too.

The Oasis - possibly the city’s first food hall - is home to a huge range of cafes and restaurants with something for every taste. There is also no shortage of cafes and kiosks on the malls.

Some 24m people visit the centre every year and thousands leave reviews. So we decided to rank the best eateries based on Google ratings AND the number of reviews - since a four-star review based on 2,000 votes is more valuable than one based on 100. Using that formula, here are the best restaurants at Meadowhall.

1 . Three Joes Sourdough Pizza 4.5 (106) · Restaurant = 477 Upper Oasis Dining Quarter Meadowhall Shopping Centre Dine-in· Takeaway· Delivery

2 . Caffe Massarella 4.5 (271) · Italian Park Lane "My favourite place to eat in Meadowhall."

3 . Pret A Manger 4.2 (549) = 2,305 score The Arcade, Meadowhall Way

4 . Tapas Revolution 4.2 (598) = 2,511 score Unit 67, Meadowhall Way Lively spot for Spanish small plates