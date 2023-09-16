News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Dining in the dark: Sheffield restaurant The Lost and Found reveals unique blindfolded dining experience

Try out a three-course menu, but with one small twist - you can’t see what you’re eating.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Test your senses with an immersive blindfolded dining experience at a popular restaurant in Sheffield.

The Lost and Found, on Ecclesall Road, has revealed the dates for two evenings that will allow diners to try a three-course menu ‘where every dish is a surprise’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking place on Thursday October 5 and Thursday, November 23, you will be forced to rely on your sense of taste, touch and smell as The Lost and Found hosts a ‘dining in the dark’ experience.

Most Popular
    The Lost & Found is hosting a unique blindfolded dining experience. The Lost & Found is hosting a unique blindfolded dining experience.
    The Lost & Found is hosting a unique blindfolded dining experience.

    On arrival, diners will have their knowledge of drinks tested with a mystery cocktail, glass of prosecco, or Amstel. They will then delve into a three-course menu specifically curated by The Lost and Found chefs.

    With four menus available, customers can choose between meat, seafood, vegetarian or vegan options and prepare to test their taste buds. At the end of the experience, they will then have to guess what dishes they ate before it is revealed.

    The Lost and Found describes itself as a 'Victorian hideaway', which serves a bottomless brunch menu, afternoon tea, classic dishes, and cocktails.

    The event is priced at £41.95 per person, including a three-course set menu and an arrival drink. To book your spot, visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/restaurant/sheffield

    Related topics:SheffieldEcclesall RoadDrinksVictorian