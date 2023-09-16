Dining in the dark: Sheffield restaurant The Lost and Found reveals unique blindfolded dining experience
Try out a three-course menu, but with one small twist - you can’t see what you’re eating.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Test your senses with an immersive blindfolded dining experience at a popular restaurant in Sheffield.
The Lost and Found, on Ecclesall Road, has revealed the dates for two evenings that will allow diners to try a three-course menu ‘where every dish is a surprise’.
Taking place on Thursday October 5 and Thursday, November 23, you will be forced to rely on your sense of taste, touch and smell as The Lost and Found hosts a ‘dining in the dark’ experience.
On arrival, diners will have their knowledge of drinks tested with a mystery cocktail, glass of prosecco, or Amstel. They will then delve into a three-course menu specifically curated by The Lost and Found chefs.
With four menus available, customers can choose between meat, seafood, vegetarian or vegan options and prepare to test their taste buds. At the end of the experience, they will then have to guess what dishes they ate before it is revealed.
The Lost and Found describes itself as a 'Victorian hideaway', which serves a bottomless brunch menu, afternoon tea, classic dishes, and cocktails.
The event is priced at £41.95 per person, including a three-course set menu and an arrival drink. To book your spot, visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/restaurant/sheffield