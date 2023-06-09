South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to the scene on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, near the junction with Helmton Road, at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call just before 8am on Wednesday morning to report a man who had collapsed on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Concerned residents who saw the incident unfolding yesterday morning raised concerns and called emergency services.

Paramedics were sent to Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after a man collapsed in the street on Thursday morning. File picture shows an ambulance in Sheffield.

Posts on social media have reported how quick thinking members of the public sprang into action after the man had collapsed to carry out first aid at the scene before the emergency services arrived.