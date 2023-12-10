Stoke City boss on makes ‘scared’ observation following Sheffield Wednesday result

Alex Neil said that his Stoke City side ‘looked scared’ in the first half of their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls came out as 1-0 winners over the Potters on Saturday afternoon, Anthony Musaba’s late goal proving to be the winner at the bet365 Stadium as Danny Röhl’s side finally picked up an away win for the 2023/24 campaign.

It was a match that – for the most part – was lacking in quality, and Neil admitted that it had been a ‘messy game’ that shifted once Cameron Dawson had saved from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the first half, I thought we looked scared,” he said afterwards. “I thought we didn't really want the ball. I think you can see that the pressure told. It was a really messy first half. I don't think they were great either, it was a really messy game.

“I thought the second half we started brighter, I thought we moved the ball better. I thought probably for about the first 35 minutes of the second half, we had four or five moments when we could win the game.

“Junho Bae had two really good moments, we obviously had the penalty, which is the key moment, and it was just like it has been in the last few games – we didn’t take our opportunity then we somehow manage to throw the game away and lose it. That's just been a common thing far too often. When that happens there’s not much more for me to say.”