Young Bramley footballers receive Harsco Environmental sponsorship
Harsco Environmental’s team at the Aldwarke plant in Rotherham supports the steel industry with steel mill services and turns wastes from the steelmaking process into sustainable products in asphalt production at their SteelPhalt site in the town.
But it is also a keen supporter of local community projects and this season is supporting the Bramley Sunnyside Under 7s with sponsorship for their new strip.
“Although we are part of a global company with more than 130 sites in over 30 countries, we are incredibly proud of our strong and enduring links with Rotherham and always happy to support our community,” said Harsco Environmental General Manager Carl Brown.
“We already sponsor Rotherham Titans Rugby Union Football Club and are delighted to be able to support the next generation of Rotherham sports enthusiasts by providing sponsorship for Bramley Sunnyside.”
