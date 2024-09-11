Young Bramley footballers receive Harsco Environmental sponsorship

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bramley Sunnyside Junior Football Club Under 7s are looking smart for their new season thanks to Harsco Environmental.

Harsco Environmental’s team at the Aldwarke plant in Rotherham supports the steel industry with steel mill services and turns wastes from the steelmaking process into sustainable products in asphalt production at their SteelPhalt site in the town.

But it is also a keen supporter of local community projects and this season is supporting the Bramley Sunnyside Under 7s with sponsorship for their new strip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although we are part of a global company with more than 130 sites in over 30 countries, we are incredibly proud of our strong and enduring links with Rotherham and always happy to support our community,” said Harsco Environmental General Manager Carl Brown.

Bramley Sunnyside Junior Football Club Under 7s are set for a new seasonplaceholder image
Bramley Sunnyside Junior Football Club Under 7s are set for a new season

“We already sponsor Rotherham Titans Rugby Union Football Club and are delighted to be able to support the next generation of Rotherham sports enthusiasts by providing sponsorship for Bramley Sunnyside.”

Related topics:BramleyRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice