Young, amateur rider from Sheffield qualifies for Horse of the Year in SEIB Search for a Star

An 11-year-old amateur rider from Sheffield, Jessica Carter and her pony, Rhydypandy Tom Jones have qualified for the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in Birmingham this October.

Jessica and Tom, as the chestnut pony is known, travelled to Pickering Grange in Leicestershire for the SEIB Search for a Star qualifier on the 15th June. They will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the HOYS Arena at the NEC in Birmingham in early October.

The pair competed in and won the Working Pony class under top judges Richard Ramsay and Jordan Cook to earn their HOYS qualification.

Jessica said: “Tom is the best pony in the world! I was nervous today, we’ve had two goes before at qualifying in the Working Pony class and missed out so today has been an amazing dream. Tom is just brilliant, my friends from school come over and ride him, he always looks after his rider and we go out hacking for miles. We will compete in Pony Club and Working Hunter Pony over the summer.” Jessica and Tom are members of the Grove Hunt Pony Club and Pickhill Riding Club.

Jessica and Tom win the SEIB Search for a Star Working Pony class. Pictured with judge, Jordan Cook.

SEIB Search for a Star organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “Search for a Star is all about the journey and learning and improving over time. Our team of judges and stewards are all invested in providing support and encouragement to help competitors and their horses and ponies perform to the best level they can.”

SEIB Search for a Star first took place back in 1996 and over the years has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS.

Each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifying shows offers opportunities for a full range of show horses to earn a place at the series championships at Horse of the Year Show and Your Horse Live.

Please see www.seib.co.uk/competitions or the SEIB Search for a Star facebook page for updates. To enter please visit www.seib.co.uk/competitions/schedule which will link directly to the Search for a Star and Racehorse to Riding Horse entry page on Showing Scene.

