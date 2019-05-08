Yorkshire CC borrow Somerset spinner

Yorkshire have signed England off-spinner Dom Bess on a month's loan from Somerset.

The 21-year-old, who played two Tests for his country last summer, finds himself behind England international Jack Leach in the pecking order at Taunton.

And with Adil Rashid on England duty, James Logan injured and Josh Poysden and Karl Carver struggling for first-class opportunities, Bess will bolster Yorkshire's ranks.

He will be available for the White Rose's Specsavers County Championship Division One clashes against Kent, Hampshire, Essex and Surrey.

Bess said: "At the moment it's a chance to get some cricket under my belt. To have this opportunity and for Yorkshire to be able to give me this opportunity, I hope I can repay them.

"It will be a great experience for me to be put into this Yorkshire side and hopefully I can deliver some good performances.

"I've been on a bit of a journey. But to get out there and play first-class cricket will be brilliant. Whatever side I play for; I want to win. In general, Yorkshire have that attitude, which I love. I want to give both the club and myself the best opportunities."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon added: "When Dom became available, we thought that it would be advantageous for us. It helps the balance of the team as he can bat as well as bowl his off-spin.

"Dom is a highly talented young cricketer who clearly needs to be playing first-team cricket. At Somerset, Dom isn't getting the opportunity with Jack Leach playing, so we feel that it is the right time to loan him."