Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League: Stocksbridge set pace at top

Yorks and Derbys reports

They bowled out Sheffield Centralians for 117 and completed the win by 6 wickets (J Newton 59).

Sheffield University Staff scored a solid 156-9 (T Patel 73 J Wilkinson 4-30) however Parkhead make light of this to give the visitors the win by 9 wickets (R Ardley 45 P Ali 65*).

Despite their defeat, Staff stay second, just ahead of De La Salle, who made 153 (T Barney 52*) and sent back Totley Bent for 94.

Sheffield Collegiate made only 132-6 (M Butler 40) but made Sheffield Medics dig deep to gain the narrowest of wins, just by a single wicket (T Miller jnr 4-23 S Rajebhosale 53).

Sheffield Civil Service ended their innings on a handy 208-9 (H Younis 64 L Hobbs 54) at Hathersage, who would have been very satisfied to canter home by a comfortable 5 wickets (T Bell 76).

In Division Two, Telecom Sports smashed their way to a monstrous 296 all out as Afroz Farooqui smote 114 not out at better than a run a ball (Deepak 83). Home team Parkhead II understandably wilted and were sent back for 115 (A Mohammed 4-17).

Telecom are top, just ahead of newly promoted Sheffield Transport, who reached 135-8 (S Levick 41) and restricted Hollinsend Methodists II to 72-9 (C Mahesh 4-24).

Despite only making 110 all out (R Podmore 5-40), Bakewell easily beat local rivals Youlgrave Lodge, who mustered just 81 in reply (D Hadfield 4-14).

Grindleford scored 184-5 (S Hadfield 55), Norton Woodseats II closing on 148-7 (M Ibrar 57 J Rooke 4-43).

In the Hallam intra-club match, Hallam III scored a handy 167-7 (M Ahmed 52), only to see Hallam IV pass the total with ease, losing just 4 wickets in doing so (J Ferguson 49).

Division Three leaders Sheffield University Staff II notched up 215-7 and then blew away Sheffield Super Kings for a mere 46 all out.

Richmond made 178 (S Samani 63 S Ali 5-35), Walkley passing this with 3 wickets down as David Harrop led the way with a fine undefeated 105.

Stocksbridge II scored 175, which Sheffield Centralians II passed with 3 wickets in hand to stay second behind Walkley.

Ridgeway made a very useful 193-8, Chesterfield III batting out to 161-8.

In Division Four, after a week where both teams were scrabbling for players, there was an exciting game at Loxley, where home Telecom Sports II, despite being tumbled out for 60 by De La Salle II as old turner Tony Flatley bagged 6-9, very nearly pulled off a remarkable win.

Nine man De La Salle just got there with a solitary wicket standing (G Davis 5-15). De La Salle II are top of the table, second placed Sheffield Transport II smashed their merry way to 273-9, as Venugopal Nibbaragandla scored a sparkling 109 not out.

Hollinsend Methodists III were then rolled over for 74 and a truly massive win for Transport. Coal Aston III managed only 129 in their innings, but this was beyond Sheffield Collegiate V, who were sent back for 102.