Yorks and Derbys Cricket: Cents duo Khan and Pearce hit centuries

Jack Newton’s 101 inspired his team to a total of 205 all out (J Wilkinson 5-28) at the Wheatsheaf. Home team Parkhead’s skipper Adam Burkinshaw played a true captain’s knock, his 95 not out leading Parkhead to an important win by 4 wickets. Sheffield Medics mustered just 139 (S Rajebhosale 41), but in a major upset, sent back second-placed Sheffield University Staff for 83. This allowed De La Salle to take second spot, after they hit up 210-7 (K O’Sullivan 78 A Biddle 4-48) and routed bottom team Sheffield Civil Service for a measly 43 all out (M Crosby 4-7). The Beauchief boys are now only 7 points off the top spot. Totley Bent scored a very useful 215 at Hathersage, who ended on 184-9. Sheffield Centralians smashed their merry way to a mammoth 302-7, as both opener Ikrar Khan (114) and number three Edward Pearce (101) hit tons (T Miller snr 4-40). Sheffield Collegiate IV were unsurprisingly a little over-awed and were bowled out for 127.Division Two leaders Grindleford were soundly beaten at home after being dismissed for 125 by Parkhead II, who gained the win by 4 wickets (R Walch 57). This gives top spot to Telecom Sports, who gained a walkover in their match as sadly Norton Woodseats II conceded.Sheffield Transport keep up the pressure in third, after a narrow win over Hallam IV. Transport were 156 all out (S Salunkhe 40 T Ahmed 4-19). Hallam IV got awfully close, but the final wicket fell with the score at 149 (G Burch 45). Hallam III racked up 215 (M Ahmed 62 M Keen 52 J Herold 51 A Abbott 5-48 R Podmore 4-47), Youlgrave Lodge, still winless, falling far short on 120-8 (R Podmore 58).Bakewell were 117 all out (K Clarke 52 J Newsome 6-23), Hollinsend Methodists II, after early alarms, went to the win with 6 wickets down (J Wake 46*).With Division Three leaders Walkley having no fixture, Sheffield Super Kings needed to gain ground. They held Richmond to 144-9 (H Gunasekaran 4-22). The Super Kings batmen were supercharged in sprinting to victory by 8 wickets (I Arun 80*). Sheffield Centralians II amassed 275-8 (J Marriott 78, K Owers 58, R Wainwright 42), Chesterfield III replied gamely, but were well short, 188 all out (M Carrington 52). Hathersage II were kept to 129-9 (J Mountain 49 J Hill 4-17), Ridgeway went on to the win by 6 wickets (J Hill 64). Baslow were happy with their 192-8 (G Taylor 50), even more so as this resulted in the win as Stocksbridge II were sent back for 139.In Division Four, Coal Aston III accumulated an impressive 249-4, with number four Andrew Liptrott hitting 100 not out (S Cross 41). In reply, Hollinsend Methodists III were bowled out for 90 (G Kenworthy 5-30 K Simpson 4-13). Chesterfield Barbarians II scored 160-7 (A Vine 50) at De La Salle II, who succumbed for 91 all out (M McConnell 5-26), which means Salle lose ground on leaders Coal Aston III and see Hallam V close to within a few points. Hallam V utterly destroyed the Sheffield Civil Service II batting, ripping through them to see the Servants all out for 40 (H Burch 5-20). Hallam V duly securing an easy win by 9 wickets. Sheffield Collegiate V scored exactly 150, then dismissed Sheffield Transport II for 71 (A Ishfaq 5-8 S Green 4-25). Telecom Sports II were 103 all out, which Coal Aston IV passed for the loss of a solitary wicket.