The Premier League will be represented by several players in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar - but who are they?

In the World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday (December 18), the Premier League will be represented by a number of players on both sides. From Brighton to Manchester United, the World Cup final is full of talent currently playing for clubs in England.

Four clubs in the “big six” have players within their ranks who are likely to play in the final. Tottenham have one for both France and Argentina - Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero, respectively. Lloris has played in almost every game for France at the tournament so far, with their shock 1-0 loss against Tunisia being the sole exception.

Manchester City will be represented by Julian Alvarez, who signed for the Citizens back in the summer for around £15 million. He’s currently Argentina’s second top goalscorer, just behind Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, their neighbours Manchester United have a player for the opposing team on their books - Raphael Varane has been indomitable at the heart of the French defence. He may not have set the Premier League alight since joining the Red Devils, but he’s been a monolith at the back for Les Bleus in Qatar.

Liverpool also have a French centre-half in their team who could play in the final - Ibrahima Konate. He was very solid against Morocco, making numerous clearances - could his performance in the semi final earn him a starting spot in the World Cup final? Arsenal also have William Saliba, who is in the France squad, but he has yet to feature for Les Bleus in the knockout rounds.

Outside of the big six, there is Emiliano Martinez who plays for Aston Villa. He’s been a talismanic presence between the sticks for Argentina - notably, he saved two penalties during their dramatic shootout with The Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Brighton also have a player who could potentially feature in the World Cup final. Alexis Mac Allister, a dynamic midfielder, has played in all but one of Argentina’s games at the World Cup - the only game where he didn’t feature was their shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia.