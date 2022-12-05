England took a step closer to the World Cup Final at the weekend with a comprehensive win over Senegal in the last 16 stage. Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford were on the score sheet for Gareth Southgate’s side in a 3-0 win.

The victory sets up a quarter final tie with current World Cup holders France. The French reached the last eight securing a 3-1 win against Poland with star man Kylian Mbappe on the scoresheet twice for France.

This is now the second consecutive World Cup in which England have reached at least the final eight. In 2018, a 2-0 win against Sweden sent England through to the semi-finals to face Croatia - a match England eventually lost 2-1.

The tie against France will arguably be England’s toughest match at this year’s tournament. They do however go into the match as the tournament’s leading goalscorers having found the back of the net 12 times in four matches.

Millions across the UK and beyond will be gathering together around TVs to see if England can reach their second consecutive World Cup semi final. Here’s everything you need to know so you don’t miss out.

How to watch France v England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham celebrates after England took the lead against Senegal (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

England take on defending world champions France for a place in the last four of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday (December 10). Kick off is at 7pm UK time.

