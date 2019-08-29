Work to do for Matt Fitzpatrick at European Masters
Matt Fitzpatrick has work to do if he is to make a second consecutive successful defence of the Omega European Masters title.
The Sheffield golfer endured a slow day in Crans Montana, Switzerland as he carded a one under par 69 to leave himself six shots off overnight leaders Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.
Fitzpatrick looked to be making decent progress after a birdie on the ninth left him one under, but a double bogey on 12 left him with ground to make up.
Back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 were followed by a bogey but a three on the par four 17th would ensure he finished the day under par.
Fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett – another former winner after a triumph in 2015 when Fitzpatrick finished second – also endured an up-and-down day with four bogeys and five birdies seeing him finish the first round alongside Fitzpatrick on one under.