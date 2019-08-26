Woeful run goes on as Chesterfield FC still left waiting for a first win of the season

It was another frustrating day for Chesterfield.

The misfiring Spireites slipped to their third league defeat of the season and saw their worrying winless run extended to smatches.

And another loss left a section of the 957 disgruntled travelling Spireites fans venting their anger at Sheridan as they booed and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” after another frustrating showing.

Midfielder Elliot Osborne’s second-half goal, his second in two games, and a late strike from substitute Nyal Bell did the damage as the Hatters beat the Spireites for the first time in five meetings and claimed their first league away win over their hosts since March 2003.

That’s now four points from a possible 21 for Sheridan’s strugglers who looked out-of-sorts after a promising first half display.

Osbourne needed just 22 seconds to put the Hatters ahead after the break – and Jim Gannon’s side didn’t look back as they heaped on the pressure to dominate.

Spireites writer Liam Norcliffe on why booing players doesn't helpGerrard’s goal was the icing on the cake after they battled hard for three deserved points to claim a third league win.

Sheridan freshened his starting team with four changes. Laurence Maguire, Josef Yarney, Jonathan Smith and Joe Rowley all given the chance to shine.

And it was Maguire, back after a three-match ban, who had the first chance of the contest after 19 minutes.

Unfortunately for the visitors the defender saw his powerful goalbound strike deflected wide for a corner.

Yarney whipped in a ball from the right shortly after the half hour mark, but striker Mike Fondop-Talom saw his headed deflected wide.

A wonderful piece of skill from Swindon Town loan winger Jermaine McGlashan saw him sneak past two defenders and deliver an inch-perfect cross to Maguire.

But the defender, unmarked at the back post, somehow powered his header over the bar. It was a big chance that went begging.

Skipper Anthony Gerrard tried his luck with ambitious long-range free-kick, but his deflected flew well wide of the target.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County had a chance in first-half injury-time, but Osborne’s tame right-foot shot was blocked and easily collected by keeper Shwan Jalal.

However, Osbourne put the hosts ahead when his left-foot shot took a fortunate deflection and loop over Jalal for the opener.

And the 23-year-old could have doubled the lead five minutes later when his right-foot curling shot flew inches wide of the right upright.

Jake Kirby went agonisingly close to bagging the second goal, but he rifled wide of the left post when, in truth, he should have done better.

Centre-back Will Evans headed over a David Buchanan corner as the visitors pushed for an equaliser, but at the other end Gerrard fired just wide of the right post.

Kirby dragged a right-foot effort wide of the target as the Hatters looked to put the contest to bed, but they need not worry as the Spireites failed to create a chance on target in the closing stages.

And to rub salt into the wound Bell slotted into the bottom right corner with 11 minutes remaining to put the game beyond reach.

Stockport: Hinchcliffe, Minihan, Cowan, Turnbull, Palmer, Keane, Thomas, Walker (Dimaio 71), Mulhern (Bell 54), Osborne (Arthur 81), Kirby.

Subs: Ormson, Jackson.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Buchanan, Yarney, Evans, Maguire (Mandeville 61), Rowley, Gerrard, McGlashan, Boden (Weir 70), Smith, Fondop-Talom.

Subs: Coddington, McKay, Hollis.

Referee: Tom Reeves