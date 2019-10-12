Wins for Shakiel Thompson, Reece Mould and Dalton Smith
Shakiel Thompson extended the unbeaten start to his professional career to five fights with a comprehensive points win over Louis van Poetsch.
Sheffield fighter Thompson won each of the six rounds to continue his impressive run in Leeds, on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s successful IBF featherweight title defence.
Also on the bill was Doncaster’s English featherweight champion Reece Mould, who comfortably outpointed Bayardo Ramos.
Mould downed Ramos after slipping a shot and countering with a wonderful right hand, helping him claim a 60-53 points triumph.
Mould has been mandated to fight for the British featherweight title, currently held by Ryan Walsh.
Walsh is currently tied up in the Golden Contract tournament and it remains to be seen how that affects the future of the British championship.
Elsewhere, Sheffield’s Dalton Smith finally competed in the third fight of his professional career and earned a third round stoppage win over Marko Radenovic in Italy on Friday night.
Smith has dealt with postponements and floater fight status which has prevented him from extending his 100 per cent winning record.
But he did not look to have missed a beat on Friday as he cruised past Radenovic.
Smith should not have to wait long for his next contest with a fight pencilled in for November 2 in Manchester.