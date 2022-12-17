Sheffield United will take on Wigan Athletic in this all-northern Championship encounter. Will it be another victory for Paul Heckingbottom’s men?

Sheffield United will play Wigan at the DW Stadium on Monday night (December 19) in a Yorkshire vs Lancashire clash. Can the Blades climb back to the top of the table with a victory?

In their last game, United beat fellow Yorkshire club Huddersfield Town 1-0 at Bramall Lane. A largely uneventful game was punctuated by a goal in the 15th minute from Blades’ talisman, Billy Sharp.

Wigan, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Millwall in Kolo Toure’s first game in charge. They took the lead in the 33rd minute through Will Keane, but this was short lived, as Millwall equalised seven minutes later.

Sheffield United are currently second in the Championship table with 41 points. A win could see them return to the top of the table should the team in first, Burnley, fall to defeat.

Meanwhile, Wigan are 22nd in the Championship table. It’s been a tough campaign so far for the Latics, having only won six of their 22 league games so far.

Wigan vs Sheffield United kick off time

Wigan vs Sheffield United at the DW Stadium on Monday, December 19 will kick off at 8pm.

How to watch Wigan vs Sheffield United

Wigan vs Sheffield United has been selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage. As such, it will broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage of the game starting at 7.30pm.

You can sign up for a Sky Sports subscription on the Sky Sports website. There are several different sports packages you can choose from, with varying prices. As well as this, live text updates will be available on the BBC Sport website .

