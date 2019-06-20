Why David Buchanan chose Chesterfield, despite offers from Football League clubs

David Buchanan (Pic: Getty)

A man with promotions on his CV from stints at Preston North End and Northampton Town, Buchanan earned one of those at the expense of his new club.

"The last time I played against this club was for Preston North End the year we beat them in the (League One) play-offs," he said, after signing a two-year deal on Thursday.

"I know where it should be and how big of a club it is.

"I just want to get it back to where it should be.

"I'm delighted to be here."

Spireites assistant manager Glynn Snodin was also part of the North End set-up when they ousted Town from the 2014/15 League One play-offs, so Buchanan knows what he can expect on the training ground.

And boss John Sheridan said and did all the right things when they met to discuss the possibility of a move to the Proact.

"I've worked with Glynn Snodin before when I was at Preston and once I met John Sheridan and had a chat, he made me feel wanted.

"I've played against his teams a lot in my career.

"He offered me a two-year deal, which was important for me.

"He's been saying, especially at home, we're going to go for it, play high tempo football, press the game, keep the ball, get the ball wide and get crosses into the box.

"That suits me down to the ground.

"I know how good a football club this is, I know a few of the players and with this manager and his assistant it'll only go in one direction."

The 33-year-old says he had offers from Football League clubs, but with the security afforded by a two-year deal with the Spireites, the prospect of dropping into non-league didn't worry him.

"I wouldn't say it was a concern, no.

"It's the first time I've dropped out of the Football League in my whole career.

"I'll make no bones about it, I had offers from Football League clubs but I just wanted a fresh challenge.

"Signing for two years here is security for myself and my family."

As the ink dried on his new contract, Buchanan vowed to do everything asked of him as a Spireite.

"One thing about me is I'll give everything," he said.

"Once I sign that contract I commit everything to that football club, not only on the pitch, every day in training but also off the pitch.

"I'm one for doing things off the pitch, commercial, media, going into schools, getting around supporters.

"I can't wait to get started. It's a fantastic football club.