Aaron Fox hopes it will be business as usual on Saturday night when his Sheffield team host Glasgow Clan.

Sam Jones and Matt Greenfield defending at Glasgow Clan, earlier this season.

Steelers were beaten at the Arena last Saturday by league leaders Guildford Flames, the 2-4 reverse putting a hole not only in Sheffield's title drive but ending a previous run of four winning games on home ice.

Coach Fox's skaters had lost half of their first six home games but have been pretty impressive in their results over the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results against teams outside the top four, generally, have been favourable, barring a slip-up to Dundee Stars back in October.

So they will be looking to punish next-to-bottom Glasgow on Saturday and seventh-placed Manchester Storm on Sunday with crowds of around 6,500 expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like we have played some pretty good hockey at home lately," said Fox.

"I know earlier in the year we had a little bit of rough stretch there but we were playing some very entertaining hockey here and the supporters have been coming out in bunches which has been awesome to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are focused on winning those two hockey games for sure, we are always wanting to put a show on."

Clan have shown signs of improvement in January, beating Dundee home and away and winning in Fife, results which lifted them off the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also the month when the Scots signed defencemen Niklas Tikkinen and Jeff Solow.

Fox said the new additions would "give that team a little bump."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "They have good goaltending - they are a team fighting for a play off spot and I know the coaches they have in charge are both aiming for that so it won't be easy, for sure."

Meanwhile, the impending return of Oskar Östlund after a long-standing injury won't necessarily mean the Sheffield fans will see much of the Swedish netminder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox said he was expecting an update from the medical staff on Ostlund adding: "We'll go from there.

"I think the reality is even when he is medically deemed fit it's going to be a case of looking at the schedule trying to figure out where to get him in, if I have a healthy Matt Greenfield right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even if the medical team came here on Wednesday and said he is fit and Greener is fit and ready to go, Greener is the guy right now."

Ever-present Greenfield can boast a 92.72 per cent save ratio in his 32 league games so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad