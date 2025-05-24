Watch: Walk with Sheffield United fans down Wembley Way as play-off glory beckons

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 11:21 BST

It is the most famous street in football and it is buzzing with Blades fans already.

Excitement is building on Wembley Way as Sheffield United prepare to play Sunderland in a play-off final.

Join us on a walk towards the stadium and its iconic arch on a path paved with dreams.

Watch our video of the scenes omn Wembley Way here.

