Watch: Walk with Sheffield United fans down Wembley Way as play-off glory beckons

It is the most famous street in football and it is buzzing with Blades fans already.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement is building on Wembley Way as Sheffield United prepare to play Sunderland in a play-off final.

Join us on a walk towards the stadium and its iconic arch on a path paved with dreams.

Watch our video of the scenes omn Wembley Way here.