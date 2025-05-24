Watch: Fans pay tribute to Sheffield United player George Baldock ahead of Wembley play-off final
Blades fans paid tribute to George Baldock at the Boxpark fan zone ahead of the play-off final at Wembley.
Sheffield United supporters heard details of the 31-year-old player’s career at the Lane before they launched into a rendition of ‘Star Man’ in his honour.
Baldock was a favourite at Branall Lane.
Tragically, he died in October last year in the swimming pool of his villa.
He left the Blades to join Greek giant Panathinaikos that summer.
Watch the emotional moment fans at Wembley paid tribute to him as the big game draws near.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.