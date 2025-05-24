Blades fans paid tribute to George Baldock at the Boxpark fan zone ahead of the play-off final at Wembley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United supporters heard details of the 31-year-old player’s career at the Lane before they launched into a rendition of ‘Star Man’ in his honour.

Baldock was a favourite at Branall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, he died in October last year in the swimming pool of his villa.

He left the Blades to join Greek giant Panathinaikos that summer.

Watch the emotional moment fans at Wembley paid tribute to him as the big game draws near.