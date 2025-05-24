Watch: Fans pay tribute to Sheffield United player George Baldock ahead of Wembley play-off final

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 13:07 BST

Blades fans paid tribute to George Baldock at the Boxpark fan zone ahead of the play-off final at Wembley.

Sheffield United supporters heard details of the 31-year-old player’s career at the Lane before they launched into a rendition of ‘Star Man’ in his honour.

Baldock was a favourite at Branall Lane.

Tragically, he died in October last year in the swimming pool of his villa.

He left the Blades to join Greek giant Panathinaikos that summer.

Watch the emotional moment fans at Wembley paid tribute to him as the big game draws near.

