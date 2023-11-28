Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's not hard to see why Waleed Din swapped Sheffield Lane Top for Dubai.

The sun-kissed beaches, luxury shopping, state-of-the-art architecture, and famed nightlife may have all played a part.

Waleed Din

But Waleed's changing circumstances meant the former Commonwealth contender had to step away from campaigning as a flyweight boxer.

Waleed has missed fighting...and missed Sheffield too.

Now, though, he is taking the first steps towards returning for another title fight in his home city.

Last Friday, he boxed for the first time in five years, outpointing Tanzanian journeyman Ramadhani Kumbele at the Yume Nightclub, in the United Arab Emirates.

Waleed Din in action in Dubai

And bizarrely he is scheduled for another fight on Thursday 3,000 miles away in Thailand.

You wait five years for a fight, and then two come along within six days!

Din, aged 31, explained: "I've been thinking about it (returning to the ring) for a while now and I thought to myself: 'Let’s give it one last push.'

"I’ve been training with a former two-time world champion who competed at light fly and I’m really enjoying training.

"Friday was the first time in five years that I have got back into the ring and it all felt a bit surreal. But I won every round."

Waleed Din in action in Dubai

He's certainly been bitten by the bug, again.

The fighter who had a title-winning, 35-bout amateur record and launched his professional career in 2014 at Sheffield's Octagon Theatre, said: "I’m back out on Thursday; believe it or not in Thailand.

"I’ve been asked by a former student of mine (Din is a trainer in Dubai, too) if I can corner him for his WBO Youth world title defence in Bangkok.

"I said I only have one condition - if you get me a fight on the card!"

Waleed Din in action back in 2016

As for his own ambitions, Din said: "There are a number of local titles up for grabs in the Middle East.

"So after this fight in Thailand, I’ll look to compete for a title.

"Boxing is becoming quite popular in the region recently with shows happening every month.

"I want to have a few on the spin and challenge for a light flyweight title within the next six months."

At that point, Din may be ready to look for opportunities and belts back in the UK.

He will be hoping to add a seventh knockout to his record which reads Won 11 Lost 1.

"All my family is still in Sheffield. I would love to fight there again, I do owe it to everyone that has supported me over the years," said Din who teaches boxing at the Round 10 Boxing Club.