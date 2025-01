Wagamama’s cooks up a winning partnership with Doncaster Belles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​​Doncaster Belles are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Wagamama, a brand known for its vibrant and inclusive ethos. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Belles, a club with a rich history of championing women's football and fostering community spirit.

Wagamama's ethos of "from bowl to soul" resonates deeply with the Belles' mission to play with heart and integrity. This collaboration will see both organisations working closely to support the local community, promote healthy living, and celebrate the joy of coming together—whether at the dinner table or on the football field.

The Belles are proud to stand alongside Wagamama as partners, united by a shared vision of a brighter, more inclusive future.

Abigail Stephenson, Assistant General Manager at Wagamama said: “This partnership is about more than just sponsorship; it's a meeting of minds and values. The Belles and Wagamama both believe in empowering individuals, whether it's through providing a platform for female athletes to shine or offering a meal that not only satisfies but also fuels a healthy lifestyle.

"Together, they are committed to inspiring the next generation of athletes and food lovers alike, showing that success comes from passion, dedication, and a willingness to embrace change.

“Wagamama’s renowned for its fresh, nourishing food and emphasis on "kaizen"—a Japanese term meaning "good change"—perfectly aligns with the Belles' commitment to continuous improvement and excellence both on and off the pitch. Just as Wagamama has built a loyal following by prioritizing quality, diversity, and authenticity, the Belles have earned their reputation by embracing the values of resilience, teamwork, and inclusivity.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster said: “We are delighted to have Wagamama on board as a partner of the Belles. It is a very well-known national brand and it’s great to see them supporting women’s football at a local level. We look forward to a great partnership together.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster please contact [email protected]