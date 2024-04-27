Virgin Active Sheffield welcomes the local community following significant investment and transform

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The newly refurbished club offers a premium wellness destination for Sheffield residents of all fitness abilities. Upgrades reflect the latest fitness trends in strength training, a dedicated boxing zone, nutrition guidance and a spa in which to unwind and recover.

Sheffield's upgraded club facilities include the gym floor with all-new equipment including theEleiko Prestera Rig, Technogym resistance and cardio equipment and the latest Wattbikes. With a space for every type of lifter, 24 Eleiko Lifting Stationssplit across three zones and Virgin Active’s biggest Plate Loaded Zone featuring 13 stations cater to every strength level.

Boxing fans will love the dedicated Boxing Zone on the gym floor and those looking to build their strength will want to take part in Lift Club, ideal for those who are lookin for fitness in a community environment. Outside of fitness, suppotive nutrition coachingwith qualified personal trainers offer personalised and tailored solutions for health goals.

Beyond the new fitness facilities Virgin Active truly offers something for the whole family.

Members with children can use the onsite Ofsted registered childcare Club V, where little ones from six weeks old will be taken care of in the crèche, and kids aged 3+ can enjoy junior activities for two hours, for free. Teenagers can enjoy junior group exercise classes and family gym sessions, with full or half day holiday camps to help working parents.

Virgin Active’s junior swim programme is the largest in Sheffield, offering junior members Swim England qualified instructor led lessons from age three months up to junior swim squad. There are also swim crash courses available in the school holidays for those that need a swim boost.

Phil Scott, Virgin Active’s Sheffield General Manager says: “We’re excited to welcome both familiar and new faces to our club following the latest upgrades. Virgin Active Sheffield is home to the largest gym floor in the Virgin Active UK estate and it does not disappoint. This investment reflects our commitment to providing top-notch facilities and diverse workout options. Whether you’re a lifting enthusiast, exploring new fitness horizons - with or without the kids - or just looking for somewhere to unwind, Virgin Active Sheffield has something for everyone.”

Hydrotherapy pool to help aid muscle tightness and relaxation