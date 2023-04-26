University teams compete in the British Universities & Colleges Sports) Outdoor Athletics Championships

Athletes from SHU (Sheffield Hallam University) and SU (Sheffield University) are representing the city to compete for the title of top University Athletics Team in the country.

All squads from the City's Universities will be facing intense competition from some of the top specialist sports Universities in the country such as Loughborough, Bath and Brunel at the British Universities & Colleges Sports) Outdoor Athletics Championships.

Among athletes selected for SHU are Hakan Dalbal in the 400metres (Coach John Henson) and Leonie Ashmeade in the 100 & 200meteres (Coach Lewis Samuel) both Silver Medallists at this year’s Northern Indoor Championships together with fellow sprinter Ellie Booker (Coach Lewis Samuel) and international multi-eventer Anna McCauley (Coach John Lane). The Men's 4x100metres relay team (Corey Nealon-Richards, Zachary Price, Tom Woods & Harry Handsaker) and 4x400m relay team (Hakan Dalbal, Lewis Thorn, Benji Davys & Joe Lane) are also in with a shout of medals.

For SU the best medal prospect is Adelaide Omitowoju (Coach Ben Davies) silver medallist in Triple Jump at BUCS Indoor Championships in February. Other potential finalists include another Triple Jumper Jasmine Hulland (Coach Martin Bishell), Isaac Marsh (Coach John Henson) at 200metres, Catherine Reynolds (Coach Martin Cook) at 400 metres and both Male and Female 4x100metres and 4x400metres relay teams.