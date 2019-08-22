Unbeaten Joss Paul calls time on career
Unbeaten cruiserweight Joss Paul dodged any serious injuries in his boxing career - it was an old football wound which has now persuaded him to quit the ring.
Eckington's Paul (W9 l0) won the vacant Central Area title against Sheffielder Carl Wild in December 2017.
But he hasn't fought since and a long-standing back injury is one of the main reasons behind that.
The pain, at times has been intolerable, he says...and he has no doubts that retiring from boxing at 29 is the right thing do.
"I have put up with it all throughout my boxing career and it just got too much for me after my last fight, having to put up with the pain through training was at times unbearable.
"It’s a muscular problem, some days fine other days it’s a constant cramp feeling in my back, physio helps but only temporarily."
His back injury came when he was playing midfield for local team Eckington Miners Welfare.
"I did around in 2013 after a collision with a goal post.
"I'd gone up for a challenge in the air and collided with another player mid-air, sending me backwards into the post.
"The pain has got worse over the years and has become too much.
"I still train at the gym but once or twice a week as it takes a while to recover afterwards.
"At first when I was in two minds about retiring I didn’t think much of it, 'it is what it is' was what I thought, but now I’ve made it official that I’m not going to fight any more and I feel a little sad.
"It’s been a big part of my life and I have great memories. I’ll miss the buzz of fight night but as they say all things must come to an end at some point and I’ve no regrets."
His former trainer Clinton Woods has congratulated him on his winning professional career.
Paul stopped three of his nine ring victims.
He is employed as a melter in a forge in Killamarsh.