Transfer race heats up for Sheffield Wednesday man, Turkish giants plot raid for Stoke City midfielder - Championship gossip
Sheffield Wednesday tossed away a fine opportunity to land another big three points last weekend, as they saw their 1-0 lead turn swiftly to a 2-1 at the death against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Moving on from the disappointment of the defeat, Garry Monk's side will be focused on producing an appropriate response this Saturday, when they take on Steve Cooper's Swansea City at Hillsborough.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:57 am
Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be an exciting January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...