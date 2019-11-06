Championship

Transfer race heats up for Sheffield Wednesday man, Turkish giants plot raid for Stoke City midfielder - Championship gossip

Sheffield Wednesday tossed away a fine opportunity to land another big three points last weekend, as they saw their 1-0 lead turn swiftly to a 2-1 at the death against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Moving on from the disappointment of the defeat, Garry Monk's side will be focused on producing an appropriate response this Saturday, when they take on Steve Cooper's Swansea City at Hillsborough.

Meanwhile, there's been plenty of stories and rumours doing the rounds in the English second tier, ahead of what could be an exciting January transfer window. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Potters midfielder could return to Turkey

Turkish giants Galatasaray are rumoured to be eyeing a January move for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who impressed during a loan spell with the club last season. (Fotomac). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

2. Whites tipped to sign former England 'keeper

Ex-Leeds United defender Danny Mills has claimed that the club could look to snap up free agent goalkeeper Rob Green on a free agent deal, if they require cover for Kiko Casilla in the coming weeks. (Football Insider). (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

3. Potters caretaker speaks out on club's struggles

Stoke City's caretaker manager Rory Delap has claimed he's feeling "heartbroken" by the club's fall from grace, as the bottom-of-the-league side continue to struggle in the Championship. (BBC Sport). (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Barnsley dealt blow in manager chase

IFK Goteborg manager Poya Asbaghi, who was said to be a key contender for the vacant Barnsley job, is said to have claimed that he wishes to remain with his current side, where he still has 'unfinished business'. (Sport Witness). (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

