Tommy Frank targeting British title after latest bout
Tommy Frank may be fighting for international honours this weekend but it is domestic glory that he has his sights on in the near future.
The Intake fighter will contest the vacant WBC International Silver super flyweight title against Thailand’s Aran Dipaen at Ponds Forge on Friday night.
But reigning Commonwealth champion Frank remains keen on fighting for the British title in the near future as he continues his push up the rankings.
“I’m really excited to be fighting for this belt,” Frank said.
“I’m fully aware it’s a rankings title, to get me up there in the WBC ratings.
“But it’s all about laying the foundations for where we want to be, which is becoming a world champion.
“After I won the Commonwealth, the British Boxing Board put out purse bids for me and Sunny Edwards to fight for the British title.
“Personally, it’s a fight I was chomping at the bit for, because boxing for the British title is something I’ve dreamt of as a kid.
“But Glyn [Rhodes, trainer] and Dennis [Hobson, promoter] think the fight would make more sense being built up further down the line.
“I’m a fighter who will fight anyone, will never shy away from a challenge, and I hope that fight happens one day.
“The British title is definitely one I want to box for at some point, but I’ve put my trust in Glyn and Dennis since turning pro and go with their judgement. I’m really happy with how everything is going.
“It’s hard because, as a man, when you get challenged you want to accept it, but I’m not the sort of person that goes around calling guys out.
“I stick to what I do best, training hard, and boxing and beating whoever my team put in front of me.”
Opponent Dipaen has only been a pro since February but has won six of his seven fights so far, stopping five opponents.
He also has experience of fighting abroad, having won in Japan in June.
Frank is looking to make it 12 wins from 12 in his own professional career.