'They've set the standards and we won't expect anything less', says Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley

Wrexham 0 v 1 Chesterfield. Picture is Spireites striker Mike Fondop.

Town followed up a 3-1 win at AFC Fylde with a 1-0 victory at Wrexham last night.It is the first time the Blues have recorded back-to-back wins this season and it was just their second clean sheet of the campaign and first on their travels.

The three points has moved Chesterfield up four places to 18th in the National League and Crossley says the players were 'first class' at the Racecourse Ground.

"They've set the standards at Fylde and Wrexham and we won't expect anything less than them standards that they set," Crossley told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"When you come away from home to a big club and a good team you know at times you are going to have to dig in and we got a little bit of luck with the goal but it is an old cliche but you create your own luck in football and you do need it along the way over a season and we got it with the own goal tonight but you have also got to dig in and work hard to protect it and I thought the players were absolutely first class in the way that they defended and put their bodies on the line.

"When you are defending as a team you have to be prepared to put your body on the line and enjoy defending, enjoy getting hit with the ball, enjoy taking up the right position, enjoy heading the ball out of the box when you have to and they have done that tonight.

"They caused us lot of problems with free-kicks but we dealt with them brilliantly and we are really pleased with them."

So can Chesterfield start looking up the table rather than down?

"It depends on the players. If they put in that kind of desire and work rate tonight yes we will move up and if they don't then we won't."

"Young Jay Sheridan has come in and I am not just saying it because he is the manager's son but I thought he was different class tonight, excellent, and the kid had a tough time earlier on in the season but what we want is for people to rise above that," he said.

" (Haydn) Hollis and (Will) Evans headed everything that came into the box, Yarney did a good job at right-back, Tom Denton kept coming back and heading the ball away.

"You can't ask for any more the way they have put their bodies on the line tonight."

Another player who came in for praise from Crossley was midfielder Sam Wedgbury. The 30-year-old was told earlier in the season that he could find a new club but he is now back in the team.

Crossley said: "Wedge is a great lad. I would say he is probably one of the hardest working kids at the club. He has come back from a bad injury, he was disappointed he was not in the team earlier on. He has come into the team as a holding midfield player to protect that back four and he is doing an excellent job."

The upturn in results has coincided with a change in formation with manager John Sheridan opting to play a 4-4-2 diamond rather than his preferred 3-5-2.