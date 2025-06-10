The Sheffield Giants open their ranks: New recruits welcome as season heats up

No experience? No problem. Just bring your passion — and the Giants will do the rest.

The Sheffield Giants, the city’s very own American football team, are calling on aspiring athletes of all levels to join their ranks as they gear up for the second half of an action-packed season.

Whether you're a seasoned gridiron veteran or a complete newcomer eager to strap on pads for the first time, the Giants are opening their doors to all. With games lined up at the end of June and continuing through July and August, there's still plenty of football to be played — and plenty of opportunities to get involved.

The team trains twice a week at Sheffield College (Hillsborough Campus), with sessions held on Thursday evenings and Sunday daytimes. In addition to on-field practices, the Giants offer a well-rounded development programme, including online film study to help players sharpen their game IQ and tactical awareness.

The Giants get ready to go into battle.

Physical fitness is of course front and centre. A strong gym culture thrives within the team, further boosted by an official partnership with Firehouse Fitness — the Giants’ trusted fitness partner — with members of the Giants having unparalleled access to exceptional facilities.

Recognising that cost can be a barrier in what is an expensive sport, the Giants have made a bold move: all player subs have been waived for the remainder of the 2025 season. It's a gesture of support aimed at breaking down financial barriers and making the sport more accessible to all who want to give it a go.

"This is about building something bigger than just a team," said Head Coach Matt Flynn. "We’re a community — and we’re growing. If you’ve ever been curious about American Football or just want to be part of something intense, inclusive, and rewarding, now’s the perfect time to get involved."

To find out more or to express interest, visit the Sheffield Giants’ official website or connect with the team on social media.