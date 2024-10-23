The Scar Radio UK Mental Health Awareness Novelty Match

On October 12 2024, The Scar Radio UK, in collaboration with Middlewood JFC, successfully hosted the Mental Health Awareness Novelty Match. This event aimed to highlight the importance of mental well-being through relaxation, connection, and community engagement

The day included an exciting football match, live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and medals for all participants, along with a trophy for the winning team. The event emphasized the necessity of mental relaxation and the value of gathering to unwind and socialize.The Scar Radio UK is dedicated to making this an annual event,ensuring it serves both privileged and underprivileged community members, regardless of gender. Our goal is to create a supportive environment where everyone can enjoy camaraderie and prioritize their mental health.This initiative reflects The Scar Radio UK's commitment to mental health awareness, community engagement, and fostering inclusive opportunities for all.