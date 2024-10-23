The Scar Radio UK Mental Health Awareness Novelty Match

By adeniyi fabuyi
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 09:44 BST
On October 12 2024, The Scar Radio UK, in collaboration with Middlewood JFC, successfully hosted the Mental Health Awareness Novelty Match. This event aimed to highlight the importance of mental well-being through relaxation, connection, and community engagement

The day included an exciting football match, live music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and medals for all participants, along with a trophy for the winning team. The event emphasized the necessity of mental relaxation and the value of gathering to unwind and socialize.The Scar Radio UK is dedicated to making this an annual event,ensuring it serves both privileged and underprivileged community members, regardless of gender. Our goal is to create a supportive environment where everyone can enjoy camaraderie and prioritize their mental health.This initiative reflects The Scar Radio UK's commitment to mental health awareness, community engagement, and fostering inclusive opportunities for all.

DJ Andre
Kemz, Presenter & OAP The scar production / The scar radio
Gold and silver medals
Both team pose with the scar radio trophy
