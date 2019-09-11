The Redmires Dental Care Yorkshire and Derbyshire Cricket League: Champions Transport wrap up season in emphatic style

Cricket:

Stocksbridge scored 208 all out (J Newton 75, L Grayson 54, Nick Somerton 5-70), then rolled over Hathersage for 71 to secure second spot for Stocksbridge.

De La Salle yet again were bowled out cheaply, this time for 111 by Sheffield Collegiate IV (J Lomas 4-26, Langley 4-32).

But again the Salle bowlers came to the fore as Collegiate IV were sent packing for 68 (M Crosby 4-8), which means Salle finish third. Sheffield Medics mustered 99 against Sheffield Centralians, who made certain of Division One status with a win by 9 wickets (S Atkin 47*). Sheffield University Staff scored 140-8 (C Pandya 56), then bowled out Totley Bent for 128 (M Arif 42 J Young 5-41 D Hadley 4-14).

In Division Two, Grindleford did all they could to be promoted, making 149 all out (G Lewis 4-29) against champions Sheffield Transport and then bowling Transport out for just 68 (L Thompson 4-19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Hallam III chased the Bakewell score of 103-9 successfully to win by 7 wickets (C Jarvis 46). This means Hallam III finish second, just ahead of the unfortunate Grindleford, who lost so many games to the weather.

Telecom Sports were 95 all out (I Mohammed 41 L Wright 6-11), but this was beyond Hollinsend II, who were in turn dismissed for 79 (S Shaik 5-20). Bottom club Youlgrave Lodge registered 159-4 (M Whittaker 56, G Woolley 46), only for Parkhead II to cruise to 160-3 (S Statham 58* H Pollard 45) and an easy win. Hallam IV were all out 87, Norton Woodseats II passing this with 4 wickets down.

The promotion race in Division Three ended thrillingly, with the top three teams separated by just three points Sheffield Centralians II hit up a formidable 252-4 (J Rhodes 68* M Wrigglesworth 69) against top team Walkley.

Howeve,r the leaders were undaunted and led by their number three David Harrop and a fine 110, Walkley secured the win by 3 wickets (James 61).

Sheffield Super Kings bowled out Baslow for 84 duly won by 6 wickets (R Patel 4-15). This meant that Walkley and Sheffield Super Kings finished with absolutely identical records, but as Walkley won the only match between the two clubs, Walkley finish in top spot.

Ridgeway made 133 (J Hill 42), Sheffield University Staff II passing this with 5 wickets down (M Ratnayake 44), which sees Staff in third, three points behind the top two. Hathersage II made 134 and bowled out Stocksbridge II 114, but this good win wasn’t enough to lift Hathersage off the bottom. Richmond made 106 all out, Chesterfield III chasing this down with 5 wickets still standing (M Carrington 67*).

In Division Four, Sheffield Transport II recorded a thumping win in their last match, making 244 (R Jhamvar 59 A Ashish 50) and skittling Sheffield Civil Service II for a measly 42 (M Mulaffar 5-10 P Rautiyal 4-16). Chesterfield Barbarians II made 136 (J Sellers 76), then sent back top team Coal Aston III for 104 as Grace Middleton grabbed 6-20. This result means that Transport and Coal Aston III finish level on points, but Transport take top spot by dint of winning more matches.