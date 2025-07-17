A new book is available covering the period 1978 to 2024 in the Derbyshire area. It is called ‘The Power of the Badge’ and follows five key aspects of the local community. Examining Chesterfield FC and its fortunes over that period, it explains the relationship between the club, its fans, its Community Trust, the local authorities and the massive changes to the area caused by de-industrialisation after 1980.

The miners’ strike, loss of manufacturing jobs due to the closure or relocation of many long-standing local employers, and the decline of steel-making, all had major effects on income at the club. A money-making cup run in 1997 only led to later grief, when a new owner was jailed for 4 years after committing fraud and leaving the club destitute. It took until 2010 and a new stadium to lead to better times, which later deteriorated and ended in relegation in 2018 from the Football League and six years in non-league football.

This fascinating story is told with the help of interviews with key people in the football club and the Community Trust, reinforced by testimony from Council employees and the stadium designer. Plus with some of the fans who saved the club from extinction in 2001 and again in 2020. It’s described by reviewers as a ‘must read’ and is available on-line and from the club store. It may interest and appeal to most local people, irrespective of their sporting loyalties.