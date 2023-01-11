The moment Sheffield Steelers' ace never wants to relive

Brandon McNally keeps a mental scrapbook of the ups and downs of each season.

At the end of this one, the American forward hopes it will include the moment he lifted one or more of the various EIHL cups on offer.

To win the League, Steelers are going to have to come ahead of Guildford Flames, the team that has spent most of the last few weeks at the top of the division.

Sheffield host Guildford on Saturday in a sell-out spectacular.

McNally, though, will have an unwanted place in his memory for a moment when it didn't go all that well against those opponents.

That was on October 6, only his ninth game for Sheffield.

"I still kind of have nightmares about that game," he says.

"We were up by one and I had a two-on-0 with, I think, Scotty Allen.

"I passed it to him back door and thought for sure we'd score and go up by two.

"The puck bounced or he didn't get a good shot away he way he wanted. We didn't score and they tied it late (55:21) and beat us in overtime - so that would have put the game away."

McNally says the moment still troubles him.

"There are certain plays during the year you remember; that's definitely one of them."

A modest 4,616 fans were at that Arena game, there will be double that amount on Saturday.

And that will blow wind behind Steelers' sails, says the winger.

"When have the home crowd behind you, you get a boost...it will be a huge crowd that will get us up. It will be packed."

Not that McNally and his teammates are taking their eye off Friday's trip to Manchester Storm.

"Every time we go to Manchester it is a good battle and a test, they play really well at home we need to focus on that game for sure."

Steelers go into the weekend on the back of a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Fife Flyers.

"Fife played really well," said McNally.

"They took us all the way to the end and it was good to bounce back (after a loss at Cardiff Devils.)

"We were upset that we lost but it was kind of like: 'Let's get back, brush ourselves off and go and get the win in Fife.'

"Now we need to get on a streak like we did before," he said, referring to the earlier series of 11 wins over Manchester, Nottingham Panthers, Dundee Stars, Glasgow Clan, Cardiff and Fife.

McNally knows the team would rely heavily on quality goaltending to achieve that.

"In Fife Greener (Matt Greenfield) made some big stops, they could have tied that game late, I remember a back door shot he save, our whole bench went: 'Wow, Oh my God.'

"We know he we will get a big save when we need it.

