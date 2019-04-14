The Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick left to rue what might have been as Tiger Woods seals phenomenal comeback by claiming the Green Jacket

It will be a day that Matt Fitzpatrick will rue for some time to come – largely down to the response he delivered over the three rounds to follow.

The Sheffield golfer finished on five under par at The Masters leaving him just outside the top 20 at Augusta National where Tiger Woods claimed a remarkable victory

And but for a horror show of an opening day, he would have likely been in contention for a top ten finish at the very least on Sunday’s exciting conclusion to an exceptionally competitive Major.

Fitzpatrick finished six over par on Thursday, thanks to a a double bogey and three bogeys over the final five holes.

He managed to follow up the opening round 78 with a 67, 68 and a final round 70 on what will be a pleasing few days in Georgia tinged with frustration at what might have been.

Fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett missed the cut at Augusta for the third successive year since his triumph in the event in 2016.

It was another former champion who claimed the title with Woods sealing arguably the greatest comeback in sporting history.

Almost 4,000 days since his previous Major win at the 2008 US Open and following back and knee surgery plus turmoil in his private life played out in the public glare, Woods took his place back at the top of the golfing world.

The 43-year-old finished a shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari was two shots clear with seven to play but his challenge ended with disaster on 12 and 15, meaning he had to be content with a tie for fifth.